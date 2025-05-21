EDGE Group entity TRUST and ADG Mobility have entered into a preliminary agreement to collaborate on design and production of specialised land systems equipment in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: TRUST, an entity of EDGE and a keystone of national security and defence capability that delivers top-tier equipment, advanced technologies and unparalleled services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADG Mobility, a South Africa-based company specialising in the production of protected vehicles, subsystems, and components. The agreement was announced during the Make It in the Emirates forum, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 19 to 22 May.

Under the MoU, the two parties will establish a strategic framework for future collaboration on the design, development, and manufacturing of specialised land systems equipment, including specialised vehicles, in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Jasem Alzaabi, Vice President of Business Development (Trading & Mission Support) – EDGE, and Dr. Stefan Nell, Chief Executive Officer of ADG Mobility, in the presence of Dr. Abdulmunem Alshehhi, Chief Operations Officer – TRUST, and Syed Haroon, Manager of Engineering and Development - TRUST.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.