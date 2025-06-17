Paris, France/Abu Dhabi, UAE: At the 2025 edition of the Paris Airshow, EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Thales, a global leader in high technology solutions for defence and security, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the production and maintenance of Thales’ advanced electro-optic systems. This MoU supports the shared commitment of both parties to strengthen the UAE’s sovereign defence capabilities and localise key technologies through sustainable in-country industrial solutions.

Under the MoU, EDGE’s Electro-Optic Centre of Excellence (EOCE) and Thales will explore the creation of dedicated capabilities in the UAE for a range of Thales’ cutting-edge optronic systems currently in operational service with the UAE Armed Forces. The areas of intended cooperation include:

Hand-Held Thermal Imagers (HHTI): Maintenance of Thales’ field-proven SOPHIE family of thermal imagers, supporting ground forces with superior detection and identification performance.

Weapon Sights: Local support for Thales’ XTRAIM weapon sights, which combine red dot sighting and thermal imaging in a compact, high-performance solution.

Electro-Optic Vehicular Cameras: Maintenance and support for Thales’ advanced vehicular optronics systems, designed to enhance crew awareness and targeting capabilities across a range of armoured platforms.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, President of Technology and Innovation at EDGE, Alexis Morel, Vice-President of the Optronics and Missile Electronics activities at Thales, and Abdelhafid Mordi, Chief Executive Officer of Thales in the UAE. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of Thales Group, and Pascale Sourisse, President of Thales International.

By leveraging their respective areas of expertise, EDGE’s EOCE and Thales aim to increase operational readiness and lifecycle support for advanced defence technologies deployed across the UAE Armed Forces.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, President of Technology and Innovation at EDGE, said: “This MoU marks another important step in our journey to strengthen local defence capabilities through industrial partnerships. Together with Thales, EDGE is taking a significant step towards enabling unique and centralised maintenance capabilities for mission-critical electro-optical systems.”

Abdelhafid Mordi, CEO of Thales in the UAE, said: “We are proud to deepen our collaboration with EDGE and contribute to the UAE’s strategic vision for localised defence readiness. This partnership will ensure sustained performance of our advanced optronics systems across multiple operational domains, and reinforce our shared commitment to bolster the local industrial ecosystem and reinforce the UAE’s leadership in the global defence sector”.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

