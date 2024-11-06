Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a strategic contract with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior to enhance the capabilities its national marine and coastguard fleet. The agreement includes a comprehensive programme for the reconstruction, repair, development, and upgrade of existing vessels, including landing craft and patrol boats, complemented by in-depth personnel training to ensure sustainable operational expertise.

EDGE will contract with its entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a leader in naval vessel design, build, and sustainment solutions, to execute this prestigious deal. Through this future agreement, ADSB will leverage its MRO and engineering expertise to enhance the operational readiness and technical capabilities of Kuwait’s naval and marine assets.

This contract underscores EDGE’s dedication to delivering end-to-end solutions across the region, strengthening local capacity and enhancing marine resilience to support enduring national security.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and in keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

For more information, please visit adsb.ae/

