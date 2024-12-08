Abu Dhabi, UAE – FADA, an EDGE Group entity established to develop the UAE’s sovereign space capabilities, is set to make a powerful debut at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey toward becoming a global leader in the space industry.

Taking place at ERTH Abu Dhabi on 10–11 December, the Abu Dhabi Space Debate provides a platform to showcase FADA’s role in shaping the future of the UAE’s space sector. FADA is committed to fostering technological advancement, inspiring a new generation of innovators, and strengthening the nation’s presence in the global space industry. This debut also highlights EDGE’s expansion into space, reinforcing the UAE’s ambitions to lead in pioneering sectors.

Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, commented: “FADA represents a defining moment in the UAE’s evolution as a key player in the global space sector. Aligned with the UAE’s vision of leadership in space exploration, FADA is designed to provide advanced space solutions, enhance national expertise, build sovereign capabilities, and foster innovative partnerships that drive next-generation technologies. At this pivotal event, we aim to underscore our commitment to pioneering solutions that inspire collaboration and deliver impactful outcomes for the global space community.”

Through its participation, FADA will highlight how the UAE is nurturing future talent in space sciences and engineering, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and autonomous systems to build a resilient, sustainable space ecosystem. This debut not only marks the UAE’s bold ambitions in space but also reaffirms EDGE’s dedication to innovation and sovereign capability development.

