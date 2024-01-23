Abu Dhabi, UAE – On the first day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2024, EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups in the unmanned and autonomous systems sector, unveiled three new innovative remotely piloted vehicles.

Returning as the Strategic Partner for the sixth edition of UMEX, EDGE is rapidly accelerating UAE designed and manufactured autonomous technology, and expertise, to meet the evolving requirements of its international customers. The latest platforms are purpose-built to operate in demanding environments, covering tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and logistics support.

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “UMEX is a leading global event in the unmanned systems sector, and an ideal platform for EDGE to showcase its latest portfolio of advanced remotely piloted and autonomous solutions. We are proud to be making our third appearance as the event’s Strategic Partner, where we are launching innovative new products that offer customers new technologically advanced and cost-effective force multipliers across multiple domains, highlighting the Group’s dedication to developing extensive and diverse capabilities that significantly contribute to strengthening a forward-thinking sovereign defence ecosystem.”

Designed for short take-off and landing (STOL) on unprepared and rough terrain, the GY300 is an unmanned low-maintenance, high-reliability logistics autogyro, capable of transporting a 300kg payload at a low operational cost.

Under land systems, the BUNKER PRO is a tracked, high-performance unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), offering fully autonomous operations such as remote surveillance, exploration, platooning, target identification, and perimeter patrol. The M-BUGGY is a wheeled, multi-terrain UGV, utilising the latest imaging and sensor technology to provide actionable ISR data. The M-BUGGY is part of the live demonstrations for land systems at the ADNEC Grandstand Area.

Attendees of UMEX and SimTEX 2024 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies in Hall 5, Stand A18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) between 23 to 25 January.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae