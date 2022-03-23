Dubai, UAE: – BEACON RED, an advanced defence solutions provider that tackles complex national security threats, today announced a strategic collaboration with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

As per the agreement, BEACON RED and Huawei will collaborate to further strengthen and advance the cybersecurity vision of the UAE, as well as find mutually beneficial business objectives while building on joint messaging and strategy.

Mauricio De Almeida, CEO of BEACON RED, and Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei Tech UAE, made the announcement together during GISEC 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Accompanying the announcement, the two organisations performed a signing ceremony to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the signing, De Almeida said: “BEACON RED is proud to build productive synergies with Huawei as we explore collaboration and business alignment. We look forwarding to reinforcing and enhancing our disruptive offerings, allowing our companies to deliver continued leading-edge ICT infrastructure and cyber security initiatives, and ultimately provide a secure future for the UAE.”

Mr. Liu commented on the occasion: “Huawei and BEACON RED are at the forefront of helping clients expand their options in a rapidly changing world by enabling them to manage complex information technology, cybersecurity and transformative devices. Huawei is delighted to work closely with BEACON RED to drive innovation for cybersecurity in both our countries.”

With scope to develop and instruct within innumerable national security and intelligence disciplines, BEACON RED provides advanced solutions to national security threats through transformative people, processes and technology.

BEACON RED is part of the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.



About BEACON RED

BEACON RED is a defence solutions provider that focuses on tackling complex national security threats and is a subsidiary of the EDGE Group. We innovate and disrupt conventional ways of thinking, helping national security leaders develop the people, processes, and technologies that ensure preparedness for future challenges.

