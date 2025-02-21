Abu Dhabi, UAE: - EDGE Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OSI Maritime Solutions (OSI), a leading provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions.

The MoU outlines the parties’ intent to explore cooperation in developing a national integrated bridge system within the UAE. This collaboration aims to explore the feasibility of transferring OSI’s technology, software, and expertise to establish a local facility for designing, building, and delivering scalable integrated bridge systems (IBS) for naval defence and civil customers.

The agreement was announced at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025, and signed by Sultan Al Shamsi, Finance Business Partner, Space and Cyber Technologies, EDGE, and Jim Hawkins, Director, Business Development (GCC) of OSI Maritime Systems in the presence of Waleid Al Mesmari, President, Space and Cyber Technologies, EDGE, and Mike Ball, Director, Business Development (South America and Europe).

Attendees of IDEX 2025 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at indoor stand 05-C20 in hall 5, and outdoor stand CP-270 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 21 February 2025. OSI can be found at the NAVDEX booth B057 and onboard ADSB’s new demonstration vessel FA400 (Rabdan) alongside.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About OSI

OSI Maritime Systems, has been providing advanced integrated navigation and tactical solutions to military customers for over 20 years. As a pioneer of Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (WECDIS), the company has grown to be a leading provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions designed for naval and maritime security operations. The company develops and delivers integrated bridge systems for warships, integrated dived navigation systems for submarines, and C2 systems for small craft. OSI currently has 26 naval customers from around the world with more than 700 warships and submarines operating with its world leading integrated navigation and tactical solutions. For more information, please visit www.osimaritime.com