Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia, a global leader in B2B technology innovation, to develop and provide secure telecommunications networks for mission-critical and defence applications in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, and Mohamed Samir, VP Middle East Mobile Networks, Nokia, during the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX), underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 21 February.

Through this MoU, KATIM and Nokia will work together to develop and provide secure telecommunications networks (such as Military 5G and 5G in-a-box applications) that meet the highest standards of security, reliability, and compliance for mission-critical and defence applications in the UAE. This partnership leverages the complementary strengths of both companies to drive innovation and ensure the resilience of secure communication infrastructure for national security and critical sectors.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, said: “This collaboration brings together KATIM’s expertise in ultra-secure communications with Nokia’s technological leadership to create solutions that directly address the evolving security needs in the tactical network sector.”

For his part, Mohamed Samir, VP Middle East Mobile Networks, Nokia added: “At Nokia, we are dedicated to developing secure and resilient communication solutions. Partnering with KATIM allows us to leverage our combined strengths to deliver world-class secure networks that enhance national security and operational effectiveness.”

Attendees of IDEX 2025 can witness the cutting-edge portfolio of products and solutions from EDGE and its group of entities at the EDGE stand C20 in Hall 5 at ADNEC until 21 February 2025.

