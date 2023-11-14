Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, announced today at Dubai Airshow (DAS) 2023, the successful completion of the feasibility studies for the integration of the AL TARIQ long-range precision-guided munitions (LR-PGMs) on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas LCA.

The announcement follows an MoU signed earlier this year between AL TARIQ, a joint venture company, between EDGE and Denel (South Africa), responsible for the design and production of the uniquely modular AL TARIQ family of LR-PGMs, and HAL, an India-based leader in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of aircraft, engines, avionics, and related accessories. The aim of the MoU is to integrate the AL TARIQ LR-PGM onto the HAL Tejas LCA and other platforms as part of their campaign to offer a long-range precision weapon solution to the region.

Theunis Botha, CEO of AL TARIQ, said: “We are proud to be associated with HAL in this strategic campaign to offer high technology solutions to the Tejas customers in the region. We look forward to presenting the range of AL TARIQ’s mission-proven long-range precision-guided munitions to HAL Tejas customers around the globe.”

The AL TARIQ family of modular, all-weather, day/night LR-PGMs are designed to fit onto the Mark 80 series and the Indian designed High-Speed Low Drag (HSLD) series of aerial munitions. The addition of a wing kit converts the AL TARIQ-S (Standard Range) to the AL TARIQ-LR (Long Range), extending the stand-off range from 45km to 120km.

The Tejas LCA is an India-made single-engine, delta wing light multirole combat aircraft, with three production versions, the Mark 1, Mark 1A and trainer version. As a multirole platform, the Tejas LCA is designed to perform different roles, including ground attack, air support, and reconnaissance.

Full integration and qualification of AL TARIQ’s LR-PGMs on HAL’s Tejas LCA is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

Attendees of DAS can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at indoor stand 520 and outdoor stand S49 at Dubai World Central until 17 November, 2023.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

About AL TARIQ

Established in 2012, AL TARIQ is the first UAE-based manufacturer of precision-guided systems for conventional aerial munitions. AL TARIQ is a regional leader in precision-guided munition kits, matching the quality of global manufacturers at a smaller and faster scale. AL TARIQ leverages the latest advanced technologies in the field of optics and propulsion systems and has built up its engineering expertise through continuous innovation to deliver new products as well as production process improvements.

AL TARIQ is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://al-tariq.ae