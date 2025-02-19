Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has been awarded an UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract valued at AED 227 million to supply GPS-PROTECT anti-jamming systems. The deal was signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 21 February.

Under the contract, EDGE’s electronic warfare entity SIGN4L, will produce and supply GPS-PROTECT anti-jammer systems to the UAE MoD. The GPS-PROTECT is a compact and cost-effective anti-jammer system that safeguards global navigation satellite system receivers installed on prime mission equipment from interference and jamming.

Omar Al Zaabi, President –Trading and Mission Support, EDGE, said: “In today’s operational environment, satellite technology is integral to the command and control, and navigation of most platforms, playing a vital role in achieving the mission objective. Capable of deployment on air, land, and sea assets, the GPS-PROTECT was purposefully developed to guarantee satellite signals remain available for continuous operation in a jammed environment. This contract is a critical step in ensuring the UAE Ministry of Defence achieves superiority across the electromagnetic spectrum.”

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

