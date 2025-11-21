​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE entity KATIM, a leader in the development of ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, has partnered with Space42, the UAE’s leading AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, to launch a strategic satellite communications (SATCOM) manufacturing alliance. The partnership establishes a comprehensive, sovereign SATCOM hardware capability anchored in the UAE.

The alliance brings together KATIM’s government-grade secure communications and cryptographic technologies with Space42’s existing satellite infrastructure to deliver integrated SATCOM solutions for defence, government, and commercial applications. The partnership will reinforce each entity’s market position while ensuring critical SATCOM capabilities remain in-country.

Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said: “EDGE is committed to advancing the UAE's technological independence through strategic partnerships that deliver sovereign capabilities. This alliance with Space42 combines our cluster's expertise in ultra-secure communications, cryptography, and advanced waveforms with Space42's satellite infrastructure and manufacturing prowess. Together, we are establishing a comprehensive SATCOM ecosystem that positions the UAE as a global leader in secure satellite communications.”

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services, Space42, said: “This alliance represents a significant milestone in establishing the UAE's sovereign space and communications infrastructure. Space42's proven satellite operations experience, combined with our advanced manufacturing capabilities demonstrated through our Foresight constellation programme, positions us to deliver world-class SATCOM antenna systems. Together with EDGE's secure communications expertise, we're creating an integrated national capability that serves both strategic and commercial requirements.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

