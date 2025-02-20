Abu Dhabi, UAE – Under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, EDGE Group’s Learning & Innovation Factory (LIF) and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). LIF is a hub that offers advanced upskilling and technology-driven solutions to enhance manufacturing excellence and innovation in the defence and industrial sectors. This synergy aims to accelerate the digital transformation of high-potential manufacturers in the UAE, positioning LIF as the primary entry point to lead this market initiative.

Signing the MoU were Fatma Essa Al Mheiri, Acting Director of the Technology Adoption and Development Department at MoIAT, and Ahmed Al Khoori, EDGE Senior Vice President of Strategy & Excellence, in the presence of Her Excellency Salama Alawadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector at MoIAT, and Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The MoU was signed during the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, ongoing at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Under the initial framework for cooperation, LIF will act as the strategic partner and executor of the ministry’s Transform 4.0 program, aimed at promoting Industry 4.0 adoption and establishing state-of-the-art smart manufacturing facilities. It aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to enhance industrial competitiveness through advanced technologies and digital innovation, intending to support 100 high-potential manufacturers in digitalization and creating a network of Industry 4.0 (I4.0) lighthouses.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae