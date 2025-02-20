Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity TRUST, a leading provider of advanced equipment, technologies, and services for national security and defence forces, today announced that it is partnering with Leonardo DRS, a leading provider of advanced defence solutions, to fortify the UAE’s defence capabilities. The partners will work together on the development, production, and long-term support for defence solutions tailored to the UAE Armed Forces.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi, Vice President of Business Development – EDGE, and Joe Rahbany, Vice President of Business Development in Middle East, Leonardo DRS; Dr. Abdulmunem Alshehhi, Chief Operations Officer – TRUST; Bill Guyan, SVP of Business Development and President of International Business, Leonardo DRS; Dennis Crumley – SVP and General Manager, Leonardo DRS Land Electronics; and Cameron Dadgar – Business Development Executive, Air Combat at Leonardo DRS, at a ceremony held during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 17 to 21 February.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two entities are mandated to collaborate in the procurement and systems integration of cutting-edge technologies with a focus on situational awareness systems for vehicle integration. The collaboration has been designed to support the growing operational requirements of the UAE Armed Forces and to ensure the self-sufficiency of the national defence sector through establishing advanced and reliable defence systems. This initiative aligns with the country’s vision of enhancing local defence capabilities and fostering partnerships that bring advanced technologies to the region.

TRUST International Group and Leonardo DRS are committed to supporting the UAE’s defence sector by encouraging innovation and developing localised solutions to meet the rapidly changing defence and national security landscape.

Speaking on the synergy, Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi said: “This partnership represents a significant step in our commitment to providing the UAE Armed Forces with state-of-the-art defence systems. Partnering with Leonardo DRS, further strengthens our confidence in our ability to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the UAE Armed Forces.”

“Leonardo DRS is proud to partner with TRUST International Group to support the UAE’s defence modernisation efforts,” said Joe Rahbany. “Our shared expertise and commitment to excellence will ensure that we deliver world-class solutions to the UAE Armed Forces, strengthening their operational readiness and technological edge.”

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats.

For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit http://www.LeonardoDRS.com.