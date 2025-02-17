Abu Dhabi, UAE: EPI, an entity of EDGE Group and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil and gas, and defence industries, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with General Atomics-Systems Integration, an affiliate of General Atomics. The signing ceremony was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025.

Under the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on electromechanical systems. This project is enabled by the Tawazun Council through the Tawazun Economic Program. A key milestone will be the certification of EPI’s facility as a Part 145 repair centre. This will involve the production airworthiness certification process and the test and evaluation of prototype units, ensuring compliance with the highest industry standards.

Commenting on the partnership, “Through this collaboration, EPI will significantly expand its capabilities. This will include the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility to support the production of electromechanical systems,” said Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI.

“Working with EPI will mark a leap forward in the development and manufacturing of this advanced aviation technology,” said General Atomics-Systems Integration (GA-SI) Vice President Scott Sappenfield. “We expect to offer safe, affordable, high-performance solutions to replace legacy systems in military and commercial aircraft.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About General Atomics (GA)

General Atomics is a defense and diversified technologies company, founded in 1955 as a division of General Dynamics and acquired by the Blue family in 1986. GA and affiliated companies operate on five continents. GA affiliates produce unmanned aircraft and airborne, space and maritime surveillance, optical communications, data analytics, aircraft carrier launch and submarine systems. GA is a leader in nuclear fusion research, next-generation nuclear fission and advanced materials technologies. The company occupies 8+ million square feet of engineering, laboratory and manufacturing facilities and comprises over 12,000 employees.