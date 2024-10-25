Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Baykar, Turkiye’s global leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and artificial intelligence technology, have signed a Cooperation Agreement at SAHA Expo 2024. Formalised by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, and Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, during the event, this agreement establishes a framework to strengthen ties, enhance capabilities, and expand market presence for both companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, the cooperation will centre on integrating EDGE’s guided munitions and payloads onto Baykar’s advanced UAS platforms, with Baykar leading the integration efforts. EDGE will provide technical assistance, including designing, manufacturing, and supporting the necessary equipment for successful integration. This initiative aims to meet market demand swiftly and effectively, ensuring supply chain security and delivering high-performance solutions for their customers.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: “This agreement with Baykar represents a significant milestone in further strengthening our established collaboration. By integrating our advanced solutions onto Baykar’s proven UAS platforms, we can respond swiftly to evolving market demands while further enhancing the capabilities we deliver to our customers. Additionally, this partnership underscores the strategic importance of working with Türkiye’s well-established companies and leveraging its robust defence ecosystem. Together, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology with agility, efficiency, and innovation, while ensuring secure and resilient supply chains.”

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, said: "Today, alongside the CEO of EDGE, one of the largest defence organisations in the UAE and one of the top 30 in the world, we signed an agreement between BAYKAR and EDGE to integrate EDGE-developed smart munitions into our platforms and for joint cooperation. In recent years, the UAE and Türkiye have built significant defence relations, with the UAE being Türkiye's largest trade partner in the Middle East. I would like to extend my gratitude for this agreement, with the hope that it will contribute to the independence and security of both nations."

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About Baykar

Since 1986, Baykar has been working in favor of domestic and national production for the purpose of Turkiye's technological independence, and in recent years, it has become the pioneer of an acceleration that will transform the defense and aviation fields in Turkiye. Today, as Baykar, we are proud to be one of the world's leading unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturers by carrying our engineering initiative, which we took for the automotive industry, to the skies with our new generation engineers. While producing Turkiye's first domestic and national Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, our most important motivation has always been to trust our own engineers and brainpower.

Baykar's continuous production and development culture also plays a leading role in the success of defense technologies that entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces and were exported abroad. At our Baykar R&D Center, registered by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, we focus on designing advanced technologies that will provide a paradigm shift in the aviation arena nationally and originally. Our result-oriented thinking and highly motivated team spirit ensures the dynamic application of new technologies with the intertwining of R&D and production processes. As much as designing, making and producing; We continue our work to ensure that unmanned and autonomous technologies are embraced by the military, industrialists and all segments of society.

Baykar, which has broken new ground in Turkish aviation and defense history with its own R&D activities and reached a 93% local content rate in Turkiye, continues to develop the most advanced technological systems in the world in the field of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

