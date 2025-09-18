Dubai, UAE: Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s development-focused financial engine, will announce at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025 new initiatives that position the Bank not only as a financial institution but also as a launchpad for future Emirati leaders in industries that are reshaping the nation’s economy. The event takes place from 23 to 25 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

While many banks prepare graduates for conventional finance roles, EDB’s Graduate Programme gives young nationals exposure to non-traditional career tracks from supporting green manufacturing to structuring finance for renewable energy, healthcare expansion, and advanced technology ventures. These are careers designed to have direct impact on the UAE’s non-oil GDP growth, offering young Emiratis the chance to tie their professional path to national transformation.

In parallel, the High Potentials (HIPO) Programme equips standout Emiratis for senior leadership roles, ensuring that tomorrow’s decision-makers are ready to lead both in finance and across the priority sectors of the UAE’s economic agenda. Together, these programmes reflect EDB’s unique approach: building a diverse, inclusive workplace culture while preserving a clear focus on Emiratisation and national talent development, an approach that has earned EDB recognition as the first local bank in the UAE to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, underscoring how its culture resonates with the aspirations of today’s youth.

Commenting on the Bank’s participation, Dr. Abeer Al Sumaiti, Chief Human Resources Officer at EDB, said: “At EDB, graduates don’t just enter banking, they enter the front lines of the UAE’s industrial and economic transformation. Ru’ya Careers is about showing young nationals that their careers can create real impact, from financing factories to building the nation’s food security, from supporting tech startups to enabling clean energy projects. These are careers with purpose, and they are open to the next generation of Emiratis.”

At Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025, EDB will showcase career opportunities, share success stories from its graduate and leadership programmes, and invite Emirati youth to be part of the UAE’s next chapter of growth.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes—from start-ups and SMEs to corporates—driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. As the first local bank in the UAE to be Great Place to Work-certified, EDB nurtures a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives both business growth and social impact.

EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.