Manama, Bahrain: Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), concluded a highly successful participation at Cityscape Bahrain, with the launch of a major new interactive investment platform and the signing of several strategic partnerships. The company, which manages a portfolio of the government’s major real estate assets, showcased several offerings of strategic national importance to regional investors, financial institutions, and real estate sector leaders throughout the event.

As part of the official Cityscape Talks programme, Mr. Khaled Abdulrahman AlMajed, CEO of Edamah participated in a panel discussion titled, “Unlocking Bahrain’s Real Estate Potential: A Comprehensive Market Overview,” where he highlighted Edamah’s integrated approach across development, asset management, property management, and advisory services. He highlighted Edamah’s role as the go-to partner working side by side with the private sector, noting that the company’s approach is based on a clear vision aimed at enhancing the attractiveness of Bahrain’s real estate sector and attracting foreign investment.

Unveiled during Cityscape, Edamah’s interactive investment platform provides a digital gateway designed to empower investors with insights and data-driven visibility across Edamah’s diversified portfolio. The platform streamlines access to high-value opportunities in prime locations throughout the Kingdom. It aims to promote real estate investment opportunities in the Kingdom of Bahrain, contributing to sustainable economic growth and the development of thriving communities for future generations.

The platform consolidates plot details, zoning information, intended land uses, and surrounding infrastructure into a user-friendly digital ecosystem showcasing unique investment opportunities and underscoring Edamah’s position as the Kingdom’s go-to partner.

Edamah strengthened its collaboration with the financial services sector by formalising new partnerships with AlBaraka Bank and Khaleeji Bank to provide Shari’a-compliant financing for residences within Tivoli Residences, a five-star development in the Kingdom’s highly anticipated Bilaj Al Jazayer waterfront community.

The company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kanoo Real Estate, a division of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, to explore joint development opportunities. This reinforces Edamah’s strategic approach of engaging private sector partners to deliver high-impact projects that align with national economic priorities and community needs.

Mr. AlMajed said, “Cityscape Bahrain has given us an excellent opportunity to highlight Edamah’s role in shaping Bahrain’s real estate future. The strong engagement we received reflects the confidence that investors and partners have in the National direction and in the quality of our strategic developments and investment opportunities.”

He added, “This year’s announcements, from our new interactive investment platform to the partnerships supporting Bilaj Al Jazayer, underscore our commitment to transparency, collaboration, and long-term community building. We remain focused on creating destinations that contribute to Bahrain’s economic ambitions while delivering lasting social value.”

Edamah’s presence at Cityscape also showcased its diverse and forward-looking development portfolio spanning hospitality, leisure, mixed-use, commercial, residential, and industrial projects. A focal point was Tivoli Residences at Bilaj Al Jazayer, an anchor development within the 1.6 million sqm masterplan that will introduce resort-inspired living, international hospitality standards, and world-class design to one of the region’s most anticipated coastal destinations, scheduled for completion in 2026.

Tivoli Residences also unveiled a new phase of luxury, modern-style apartments this year, capturing remarkable interest from citizens, residents, and investors alike. Each residence comes fully furnished to exceptional standards and complemented by signature 5-star Tivoli service, offering an effortless blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Set along Bahrain’s best sunset beach, Tivoli Residences gives an unmatched coastal living experience.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. Committed to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio also includes projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.