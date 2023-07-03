Rierino, the smart low-code microservice development platform, has closed a $1.25m seed round ahead of its expansion to Europe and the Middle East.

The Istanbul-based startup is backed by the Future Impact Fund, which brings together Tacirler Portfoy, one of Turkey's largest independent investment firms, and Vestel Ventures, the investment arm of a leading multinational conglomerate. Utku Sarioz, Co-founder of Rierino, said: “We are delighted to announce our fundraise and backing of such esteemed investors. Their global vision, retail know-how, and strong focus on R&D will be highly valuable assets for our team.”

Founded in 2020 by seasoned strategy and technology advisors Berkin Ozmen, Utku Sarioz, and Mine Ozmen, Rierino brings together composable commerce, embedded intelligence, and low-code/no-code (LCNC) capabilities to improve the flexibility, speed, and cost-effectiveness of enterprise-grade software development. The composable structure turns the technology stack into a plug-and-play suite, embedded intelligence provides smart automation, and the LCNC interface makes the solution much more inclusive for less technical users.

Rierino aims to provide the much-needed rapid customization capability for medium-to-large enterprises that is not available through standard packaged solutions. Releasing their platform solution last year following a 2-year R&D period, Rierino Co-founder and CTO Berkin Ozmen said: “Over the past 20 years, we’ve had the opportunity to work with over 60 brands across 20 different countries. We witnessed firsthand that time, resource, and skill shortages slowed down technology teams and limited business actions. Our vision for Rierino is to help ambitious growth companies differentiate and compete with their technology where business users and data scientists are direct contributors.”

With the financial and operational contributions of its founders and investors, the Future Impact Fund aims to support early-stage start-ups with a strong technology and innovation basis as well as positive social and environmental impact in building a more sustainable future. As the electronics export champion for the past 24 years and a leading patent producer in Turkey, Vestel is a valuable asset for the start-up's expansion strategies.

Regarding the investment, Vestel Ventures CEO and Investment Committee Member Metin Salt commented: “Rierino is uniquely-positioned in the fast-growing low-code/no-code space with its hyperflexible solutions that easily adapt to companies’ internal strategy, competition, and customer drivers. Developed by a highly-experienced founding team, the technology is intuitive and efficient further supporting its high growth potential. We foresee that Rierino’s unparalleled capabilities will be well-received in the market at a global scale. We expect that it is the right technology and timing for the investment and that it will increase the value of the company rapidly and provide significant returns to our fund in financial terms.”

Rierino’s disruptive ambitions transcend e-commerce and target all digital sectors that prioritize fast transformation and real-time data. As serial entrepreneurs that have previously built operations across EMEA, the founders are intent on making their mark on the current technology landscape. The new funding will help the company accelerate product innovation, grow the team, and expand partnerships and integrations. From supporting code development with conversational AI to self-designing UIs, the team has many interesting features in store for their users.

