Cairo, Egypt: Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has announced that it is implementing price adjustments for its products in Egypt, effective immediately or as contracts permit.

The need for these price adjustments is driven by the continued and significant escalation of raw material and energy costs, tightening availability of key materials, global inflationary pressures, and the rising cost to serve in local labor markets.

Pricing for most Ecolab programs in Egypt will increase between 10% and 25%, with specific adjustments varying by product line and industry, reflecting local cost dynamics. These adjustments are necessary to ensure Ecolab can continue providing the industry’s most innovative science-based solutions, data-driven insights, and world-class service to help customers drive business growth and sustainable outcomes through operational efficiencies.

Nate Lubbs, VP and Country Lead MENA of Ecolab commented: “Our focus for customers remains unchanged—helping them achieve the best operational performance while optimizing efficiency and total cost. Through our industry-leading expertise, innovative solutions, and the dedication of our associates, we continue to drive improvements in water and energy conservation, safety, and productivity. However, to sustain our ability to deliver this level of service and innovation, these price adjustments have become necessary. They will enable us to continue providing the highest quality solutions that help our customers reduce costs, enhance operational efficiency, and meet their sustainability goals.”

Ecolab sales representatives will contact customers directly to discuss specific impacts and implementation details of these adjustments.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.