Doha – Qatar: ECCO Gulf, a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions, and a subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the region’s leading diversified companies, proudly announces its achievement of the ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. This milestone highlights ECCO Gulf’s steadfast dedication to data security, quality management, and operational excellence, reinforcing its status as a trusted partner in the BPO industry.

ISO 27001:2022 is the globally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), ensuring that ECCO Gulf adheres to the highest protocols in protecting client data, mitigating cyber threats, and complying with global security regulations. ISO 9001:2015 certifies ECCO Gulf’s Quality Management System (QMS), emphasizing a structured approach to service excellence, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction, which are essential elements for delivering world-class BPO services across diverse industries.

This achievement translates to significant benefits for BPO clients, including enhanced data security through robust protection measures, improved operational efficiency via streamlined workflows, alignment with international regulatory standards for risk mitigation, and a continuous commitment to refining processes for exceptional client experiences.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Mr. Ehab Abdel Galil, Managing Director of ECCO Gulf, stated:

"Obtaining ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in the BPO industry. In an era where data security and service quality are paramount, these certifications reaffirm our dedication to providing secure, efficient, and top-tier outsourcing solutions. By attaining these certifications and adhering to COPC standards, ECCO Gulf is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional services, drive superior performance, and enhance customer satisfaction. We take great pride in this achievement and remain focused on setting new industry benchmarks."

ECCO Gulf W.L.L is a specialized Business Process Outsourcing and Customer Service company, 51% owned by Aamal Company Q.P.S.C and a subsidiary of the global group Teleperformance, previously known as Majorel. The company designs, builds, and delivers world-class, end-to-end Customer Experience CX solutions for leading digital and vertical businesses, with expertise in tech-augmented front-to-back office customer service, CX consultancy, digital consumer engagement, and a proprietary suite of tailored digital solutions. Distinguished by its simplicity, trust, and drive, ECCO Gulf embodies resilience, agility, attentiveness, and resourcefulness, with employees considered the backbone of the company and selected for their passion and proficiency to foster a dynamic work environment.

-Ends-

For inquiries and more information:

ECCO Gulf

Nermine Tannoury

Email: nermine.tannoury@eccogulf.com.qa