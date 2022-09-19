The Ebdaa for Microfinance - Bahrain has announced its intention to expand its current programmes to include the video game sector. These programmes are available to hundreds of Bahrainis who want to launch new businesses or expand their current ventures.

The purpose is to support the digital transformation process and knowledge economy in the Kingdom of Bahrain on as well as help Bahraini youth with ideas and projects related to the design and programming of video games.

This is done by encouraging them to enter this field and explore the great job opportunities and growth it offers.

Ebdaa Company CEO Dr. Khalid Al-Ghazzawi stated that a committed team is now researching the actual funding requirements of video game developers. The purpose of this research is to determine which of the lending programmes the company now provides is appropriate for the requirements of this group of young Bahraini programmers and designers who work in the video game industry.

"Ebdaa Company is keen to provide, in parallel with the provision of appropriate loans, training and consultations related to the video game industry. This is in partnership with centres, institutes, and qualitative expertise in the field from inside and outside Bahrain, in a way that ensures capacity building and development of skills of young Bahrainis in this field," said Dr. Al-Ghazzawi.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al-Ghazzawi remarked that the company is prepared to support video game tournaments in the Kingdom of Bahrain because of the significance of these events for promoting the electronic games sector, in addition to their recreational, tourism, and economic impact generally.

Dr. Al-Ghazzawi stated that this new direction of Ebdaa Company fits within its framework to keep up with the new forms of business with the potential for growth associated with Industry 4.0 and the digital economy. This is in addition to Bahrain's increasing market share of video games, which was $203.12 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach about $546 billion in 2028 at an annual growth rate of 13.2%. These figures were recently published by "Fortune Business Insight".

"Ebdaa Company's support of video game developers and enthusiasts in the Kingdom of Bahrain also aims to contribute to a significant economic movement through gaming hardware and software sales, or games-related activities like accessories and spare parts sales, and the manufacture of electronic content for games," Dr. Al-Ghazzawi emphasized.

"Additionally, there are commercials for video games and other associated products. All of this expands work options for young people in Bahrain and helps the country's economy grow."

