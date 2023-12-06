Abu Dhabi: In partnership with Khalifa Industrial City, KIZAD, Ebarza will be unveiling their future capsule for the first time at the Tel Moreeb Festival. Organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the city of Liwa is gearing up to host the Tel Moreeb Festival, the region's most prominent sports and social event, taking place from December 8th to 31st, 2023.

As part of this event, Ebarza, in collaboration with Khalifa Industrial City, KIZAD, announced the presentation of a life-size model of its latest pre-built capsule design. The unique-shaped capsule, inspired by space and science fiction movies, reflects Ebarza's commitment to engaging with the public and establishing its presence as a leading local company in the field of design and decor.

Described by some as futuristic, the Ebarza capsule home features curved lines on its sleek exterior structure, representing a revolutionary step in the field of pre-built homes. Departing from conventional norms, it introduces a modern and elegant design that adds a touch of beauty to its surroundings. Its distinctive shape, and the ability to customize the interior according to customer requirements make it attractive to various sectors, including hospitality, companies, nuclear families and individuals. The capsule can be used as a small home, restaurant, cafe, lounge, or even an outdoor sports club.

Speaking about this, Maana Abu Daqqa, the company's CEO, said, "We always strive to be pioneers in the field of design and innovation. In addition to the distinctive space-like appearance of our capsule, we have carefully considered all other technical aspects. We constructed it with a steel frame, externally coated with thermally stained aluminum and lined with heat-resistant and fire-resistant foam insulation, providing complete insulation for the roof and walls against moisture and water. We also used double-glazed glass with low thermal insulation to ensure maximum insulation and reduce heat gain for the capsule."

The display model at the Tel Moreeb Festival will be a unit with an area of ​​38 square meters, containing two rooms, a bathroom, an air-conditioned external balcony, and fully equipped with a set of smart furniture to make the most of the space. The unit is equipped with electric curtains, a panoramic glass ceiling for stargazing at night, and a smart entry system using fingerprint or PIN. However, the unique feature of our units is their ability to be customized internally according to customer requirements.

Visitors to the Tel Moreeb Festival in Liwa can visit the Ebarza display and explore its features themselves. The display adds yet another exciting and interactive feature to the region’s premier festival which also includes several competitions, and activities including bike riding and camping in the desert.

About Ebarza:

Ebarza is not just a furniture store. Its presence in the world of interior design dates back more than 15 years. It possesses a solid collection of innovative ideas that are translated into everything it does. We live in a world where we often must choose wisely between luxury and expensive design and common furniture pieces with low prices. Ebarza reflects its unique philosophy of furniture designs that combine a sense of luxury in form, quality in materials, and innovation in design with fair and reasonable prices.

Ebarza aims to create harmony in the entire space it works on, allowing the customer to enjoy the long-lasting harmony of the interior appearance. It embraces the most famous classic-modern designs that eliminate the need for designers to search for various sources to create the desired atmosphere. It offers a fantastic and wide range of furniture pieces, lighting, carpets, and decorations, ensuring that they cater to various types of interior design.