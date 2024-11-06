Cairo – EBank, a leading financial institution in Egypt, announced the launch of its new Information Security (InfoSec) academy at the Bank through its strategic partnership with the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), the official training arm of the Central Bank of Egypt. The Academy aims to nurture young talents and equip them with the skills necessary to drive the Bank's technological advancements while promoting financial literacy in line with the national agenda.

This partnership comes in line with EBank's 2022-2027 strategic roadmap, which aims to advance its service offerings, invest in digitalization and modern technology, while simultaneously adding value to the communities it serves.

Cybersecurity and information security are essential pillars for fostering digitalization excellence in today's interconnected world. It is imperative to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect sensitive information and digital assets in the banking sector. Educating future professionals in these fields not only safeguards personal and organizational data but also enhances national security, promotes trust in digital systems, and ultimately supports the nation’s digital transformation goals as outlined in Egypt Vision 2030

Recognizing this significance, the Academy is considered as a training and qualification opportunity for graduates from Egyptian universities from various faculties specialized in the field of information technology and systems to bridge the gap between academic education and the requirements of the current labor market, especially with regard to information technology and sectors, through their attendance to a specialized training program at EBI premises.

Through a comprehensive 6-month training program, participants will gain in-depth knowledge of IT systems and security protocols. The curriculum, jointly developed by EBank and EBI, will cover a wide range of specializations; starting with SOC Analyst Track, to equip youth with innovative sets of digital skills and competencies in addition to specialized training courses to develop their personal and fundamental banking skills.

Throughout the training period, trainees will benefit from hands-on experience through shadow training and mentorship from EBank's experienced InfoSec team. This practical exposure will enable them to apply their theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios and develop problem- solving skills.

Empowering youth and financial inclusion, EBank will be hiring talented candidates after completing their training period, aiming at creating shared values to the Egyptian society as a whole, aligning with Egypt Vision 2030.

Applications for the Academy are now open for graduates and can be submitted through the EBI website.

Dr. Ahmed Galal, Chairman of EBank stated, “EBank's youthful, vibrant identity places it at the digital transformation's forefront. A crucial private sector obligation is to educate and empower youth in technology, aligning with the national digitalization strategy. We believe that investing in young talents is central to our industry's sustainable growth. By equipping them with essential skills and opportunities, we empower their meaningful contributions to financial sector development."

In this context, Dr. Abdel Aziz Nossier, Executive Director of the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), expressed his satisfaction with the launch of the Information Security Academy in partnership with EBank. He extended his wishes for success to all applicants, stating, “The launch of this initiative is a continuation of the Institute's ongoing efforts to develop the technical and personal skills of youth across various fields. These skills are essential for keeping pace with the evolving demands of the banking industry, particularly in light of the rapid advancements in the broader business sector and the banking sector specifically.”

It's worth mentioning that leveraging its deep expertise in exporting, EBank delivers an extensive suite of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Driven by innovation and customer centricity, EBank is steadfastly committed to playing a pivotal role in propelling the country's economic growth.