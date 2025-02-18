Manama, Bahrain – EazyPay, a leading Bahraini financial institute specialized in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Receiptable, a cutting-edge provider of digital receipt solutions, to enhance its digital payment offerings. The signing ceremony took place today at EazyPay's head office in the presence of Mr. Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, CEO of EazyPay, and Mr. Chris Purdie, CEO of Receiptable.

Founded in 2022, Receiptable has rapidly gained recognition for its innovative approach to transforming post-purchase retail experiences. Through digital receipts that unlock line-level spend data for banks and retailers, Receiptable offers actionable insights and personalized services to consumers.

This collaboration is set to transform customer experiences in Bahrain by integrating Receiptable’s innovative receipt solutions into EazyPay’s advanced payment ecosystem. By providing seamless, eco-friendly, and secure digital receipt options, the partnership aligns with EazyPay's commitment to driving digital transformation in Bahrain’s financial sector.

Mr. Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, CEO of EazyPay, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "At EazyPay, we are committed to redefining the payment experience by offering innovative, sustainable, and user-friendly solutions. Our partnership with Receiptable marks a significant step forward in delivering unparalleled value to our merchants and customers. This collaboration not only enhances our services but also aligns with our vision of promoting environmentally responsible practices in the payments industry."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Chris Purdie, CEO of Receiptable, said:

"We are delighted to join hands with EazyPay in this transformative journey. Our shared vision for innovation and sustainability is the cornerstone of this partnership. By integrating Receiptable’s state-of-the-art receipt technology with EazyPay’s trusted payment solutions, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and deliver a smarter, greener experience for businesses and their customers in Bahrain."

This partnership underscores EazyPay’s leadership in the digital payments space and Receiptable’s expertise in advancing digital transactions through innovative receipt management. Together, they aim to create a seamless and sustainable future for financial services in the region.