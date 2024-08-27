UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, DUBAI – Intelligent power management company Eaton, is enhancing its presence in Egypt with the opening of a new office in Cairo. This expansion is part of Eaton’s strategic growth in the region’s growing commercial and industrial sectors. The new office will strengthen Eaton’s ability to deliver advanced power management solutions across key sectors, including oil and gas, utilities, construction, and data centers.

Additionally, Eaton is reinforcing its commitment to the local market by forming strategic partnerships with prominent local manufacturing partners for Low Voltage and Medium Voltage Systems: Egyptian Manufacturing & Advance Systems Co. (EMAS), Madkour Industries, 2M Electric Group, Technical Projects Company (TEPCO) and Lectro El Habashy for Electric Works (Lectrobar). These collaborations are designed to enhance Eaton’s service delivery and market reach, ensuring customers receive tailored, high-quality solutions that meet the specific needs of the Egyptian market.

The Cairo office will also house Eaton’s second Customer Experience Centre (CEC) in the Middle East, following the successful launch of the first CEC in Dubai in 2023. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer customers hands-on experience with Eaton’s latest technologies and solutions, fostering deeper engagement and collaboration.

Qasem Noureddin, Managing Director, Eaton Middle East, commented: “The opening of our Cairo office, alongside our partnerships with EMAS, Madkour Industries, 2M Electric Group, TEPCO and Lectrobar, marks a significant milestone in our regional growth strategy. Egypt’s rapid commercial and industrial development presents vast opportunities for us to support our customers with innovative power management solutions. These partnerships will enable us to better serve our clients, enhancing their operational efficiency and sustainability.”

According to recent reports, Egypt’s commercial real estate market is projected to reach USD 370.60 billion by 2024, with an annual growth rate of 9.98% from 2024 to 2028 . The construction sector in Egypt is also poised for robust growth, with the market size estimated at USD 50.78 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 75.97 billion by 2029, driven by substantial investments in infrastructure and industrial projects.

Eaton’s expansion in Egypt, alongside these strategic partnerships, is part of its broader strategy to capitalize on the region’s economic growth and infrastructure development. The new office and collaborations will enhance Eaton’s ability to deliver localized support and services, reinforcing its position as a leader in power management solutions in the Middle East.

Ahmed Mattar, Country Manager, Eaton Egypt, added: “This expansion not only strengthens Eaton’s footprint in Egypt but also highlights our commitment to working closely with local partners. By combining Eaton’s global expertise with the capabilities of EMAS, Madkour, 2M Electric Group, and Lectrobar, we are well-positioned to deliver comprehensive power management solutions that address the unique needs of the Egyptian market.”

The Customer Experience Centres (CECs) offer a dynamic and interactive environment where customers can explore Eaton’s comprehensive portfolio of power management solutions. The CECs provide immersive experiences, showcasing the latest advancements in energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability, and highlighting Eaton’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

As part of its continued growth and expansion in the region, Eaton and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) recently signed an agreement to build a new sustainable campus, bringing together Eaton's Dubai-based commercial, manufacturing, and support functions while providing capacity for growth in the future.

The project will extend Eaton's research, engineering, and manufacturing capacity and aim to significantly boost Dubai's capabilities in the advanced manufacturing of electrical and electronic components required to deliver safe and efficient power for several industries, including data centres, buildings, and solar energy. The construction of the facility, covering more than 500,000 square feet, will begin in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

