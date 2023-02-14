The partnership is evolving through decades of collaboration with Madar across the region.

Dubai, UAE – Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced a long-term distribution partnership with leading industrial electrical distributor Madar Electrical Materials Company, a subsidiary of Al Fozan Holding Company, that will increase the national availability of its electrical distribution and control components range in Saudi Arabia.

Under the new partnership, Madar Electrical, with 18 showrooms across the Kingdom, will work primarily on electrical power & control components and distribution boards to cater for the residential and commercial construction segment in Saudi Arabia.

Eaton and Madar Electrical Materials Company have a long-standing partnership in Qatar and have collaborated on numerous iconic projects over the past decade.

Ashraf Yehia, Managing Director, Eaton Middle East said: “Saudi Arabia remains an important and dominant market for Eaton in the region. This new partnership represents a strong commitment from both organisations to support the residential and commercial construction segment in the Kingdom with leading electrical products that provide the best in safety, reliability and efficiency

“We have worked with Madar for many years in Qatar and have seen the great impact they have made there. Their expertise and heritage in the local market perfectly aligns with our solutions. This corporation will allow Eaton to expand nationally through Madar’s locations across Saudi Arabia, while leveraging its strong relationships and technical capabilities across many industries,” added Yehia.

Abdul Aziz Faisal AlBuraikan, CEO of Madar Electrical Materials Company, said: “We are witnessing fantastic growth in Saudi Arabia. Vision 2030 has elevated many industries, especially residential and commercial construction. Our partnership with Eaton, which offers world-class products, will provide new growth opportunities. We look forward to working closely with the local team to deliver ongoing value to our customers and leveraging our capabilities to meet the requirements of the local market.”

-Ends-

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Madar Electrical Materials

Madar Electrical Materials Co., Ltd. Was established in 1983, as a leading company within Abdullatif and Muhammad Al-Fozan Company, to provide an integrated set of high-quality electrical materials products such as (lighting / cables and wires / sockets and switches / fans / panels and electrical circuit breakers). For residential and industrial use, Madar is meeting the needs for the Saudi market through more than 18 showrooms in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more information visit https://madarem.com.sa Follow us on LinkedIn.