Dubai, UAE: Intelligent power management company, Eaton, announced today a collaboration to support DP World’s Tumoohi training programme by providing young UAE nationals an opportunity to gain professional experience in the energy sector.

Emirati professionals will gain insights into best practices across a wide range of departments from Human Resources, Global Trade Management, Supply Chain, and Procurement at Eaton Middle East’s regional headquarters in National Industries Park, Jebel Ali, Dubai. Additionally, participants will also be able to work with Eaton teams across the EMEA region, ensuring a global perspective and the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders.

Marwan Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President People at DP World GCC, said: “Our collaboration with Eaton underscores DP World's unwavering commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and broadening their exposure to different industries. By combining Eaton's global expertise with our Tumoohi programme, we aim to provide young Emiratis with a world-class training experience in the energy sector. This partnership is an investment in the future leaders of our nation."

Heba Abaza, Human Resources Leader, Eaton Middle East, said: “Eaton is committed to developing the next generation of Emirati talent, in line with the strategic national plans set by the UAE government. Through our headquarters in Dubai and our newly opened Customer Experience Centre, we can provide participants of this exceptional programme the exposure to work with one of the world's leading global power management companies. We aim to provide young and talented Emiratis the capabilities and expertise of working with a global company in a local environment, gaining professional and specialized skills to prepare them for working in the private and public sectors.”

Launched in 2016, DP World’s Tumoohi is a training programme that is designed to boost the careers of young and talented UAE nationals by equipping them with skills that are essential for success, with hands-on workplace experience through apprenticeships.

Earlier this year, Eaton Middle East opened their first Customer Experience Centre (CEC) at their regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE. This facility showcases a range of products, from smart power management to industrial control and critical power systems. At the facility, customers from across the region can benefit from hands-on training and address industry knowledge gaps through courses designed for seasoned and new engineers. Learn more.

