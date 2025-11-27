DUBAI, UAE: EasyWill, the UAE’s first fully digital platform for creating and registering wills online, has officially launched. The platform allows users to draft, translate, review, and register their wills online which are fully compliant with UAE legislation.

EasyWill stands out as the first platform of its kind in the region, combining high-level legal expertise with artificial intelligence trained on UAE federal laws and inheritance regulations. It transforms what was once a complex legal procedure into a fast, secure, and accessible digital process.

With a steady rise in asset acquisitions such as property across the UAE and with the DIFC Courts Wills Service reporting a 14% increase in registered wills during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, there is growing interest among individuals to safeguard their family’s interests.

EasyWill also seeks to address long-standing concerns in navigating inheritance rules which may not always align with an individual’s personal wishes. By registering a will with the Abu Dhabi Civil Court, however, testators can ensure their intentions are fully honored, and EasyWill now makes that process effortless.

With its multilingual, fully digital interface, EasyWill eliminates the need for legal consultations, translation fees, or in-person court visits. The platform’s AI guides users step by step, automatically producing a document that meets all Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) requirements. Once finalized, the system submits the will directly to the court, where a notary verifies and certifies its validity.

“EasyWill is a milestone in digital legal innovation, designed to empower individuals to protect their assets with ease and confidence, anywhere and anytime,” said Alessandro Console, Co-founder & CEO of EasyWill. “Our mission is to make estate planning accessible, transparent, and fully aligned with UAE law.”

Developed entirely in the Emirates and powered by Italian expertise, EasyWill aligns with the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation and commitment to smarter governance. The platform has already garnered interest from developers, banks, and real estate firms eager to integrate it into their client services.

With its unique blend of technology, legal precision, and convenience, EasyWill is poised to redefine estate planning in the Middle East, offering a secure, efficient, and fully compliant digital solution for safeguarding one’s legacy.

About EasyWill:

EasyWill is a UAE-based legal tech company simplifying will creation and estate planning for expatriates and residents across the Emirates. Founded with the mission to combine digital innovation with legal reliability, EasyWill offers a seamless online platform that enables users to create, notarise, and register their wills fully in accordance with UAE federal law. The service ensures legal recognition through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), complete with certified Arabic translation and secure encrypted storage — all without the need for in-person appointments.

Built on the pillars of reliability, simplicity, and innovation, EasyWill is transforming how individuals safeguard their legacies in the UAE. Led by co-founders Alessandro Console, Claudio Giannetti, and Alex Canciello, the company empowers users to protect their families and assets with clarity and confidence. With transparent pricing, multilingual support, and a 100% digital process, EasyWill makes legal protection accessible to everyone, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.easywill.ae