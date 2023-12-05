UAE: In a move that underscores its commitment to leading the sustainable mobility revolution, EasyLease (ADX: EASY LEASE), a leading mobility solutions company and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), has announced the successful acquisition of a 60% stake in Fully Charged LLC, a leading company in electric charger manufacturing and installation. The acquisition not only fortifies EasyLease’s position in the sustainable mobility sector but also positions the company as a key player in the evolution of the industry’s ecosystem.

Fully Charged LLC, a UAE-based innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has been instrumental in advancing the EV infrastructure across the region. As a trusted supplier for leading global EV dealerships, the company has established an impressive track record of installing more than 5000 charging devices and serving more than 45 corporate clients, including prestigious names like DAMAC, Dubai Holding, Bvgari Resort Dubai, Emirates, and Arabia Taxi.

“With the acquisition of Fully Charged LLC, EasyLease is not just investing in technology; we are strategically positioning ourselves at the forefront of the sustainable mobility transformation. This move is a testament to our vision for a greener future and our commitment to driving the shift towards more eco-friendly transportation solutions, making a positive impact on the industry and the planet, supporting our expansion in the GCC and Middle East as well as pioneer our efforts to elevate research and developments capacities. “said Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease.

Fully Charged LLC’s comprehensive range of services, including home charger installation, corporate charging solutions, and ongoing support and maintenance, have been pivotal in their success. The company’s collaboration with over six renowned brands further cements its reputation as a leader in the field.

In line with its strategic vision, EasyLease is exploring innovative avenues for eco-friendly goods transportation. This initiative aims to increase decarbonization in last-mile delivery across the UAE and the region, significantly contributing to the decarbonization efforts.

With this acquisition, EasyLease reaffirms its dedication to investing in cutting-edge technology, strengthening infrastructure, and integrating automated solutions, setting new standards for operational efficiency in the sustainable mobility sector.

About EasyLease

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and operates as a capital subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC). The company is a leading provider of integrated transportation solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, courier, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 25,000 vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in top-notch technology, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 879 billion as of September 30, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 500 subsidiaries and over 107,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

