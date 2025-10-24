Revenue for the nine-month YTD 2025 reached AED 516 million, up 77% YoY, driven by strong demand in the core mobility and logistics segment.

Operational Profit rose 92% YoY to AED 63 million, while EBITDA increased 67%, underpinned by last-mile demand, fleet utilisation and strategic M&A integration.

Fleet expanded 40% in the nine-month YTD, supporting growth across key customer segments.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EasyLease PJSC (ADX: EASYLEASE), the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has reported strong financial performance in the nine-month period ending 30 September 2025, with operating profit increasing 92% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 63 million and revenue reaching AED 516 million, marking a significant 77% YoY growth.

The strong financial performance was driven by the core mobility and logistics segment, supported by sustained demand in last-mile delivery across e-commerce and food sectors. Revenue from this segment reached AED 308 million, up 31% YoY and profits increased 56% to AED 36 million.

Net profit climbed 71% to AED 48 million, and EBITDA rose 67% to AED 127 million, reflecting EasyLease’s disciplined execution and operational efficiency.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said: "Our consistent top-line expansion, driven by our operational model, demonstrates the strength of our diversified mobility platform. The integration of Gallega Group Holdings DMCC and expansion of our fleet underline our ability to capture value across the mobility and logistics ecosystem. Our team’s relentless execution and customer-first mindset continue to earn trust across the region. As we grow our presence and capabilities, we remain committed to accelerating the future of mobility through operational discipline, tech-driven efficiency, and a strong regional network for sustainable growth.”

EasyLease’s active rental fleet grew by 40% in the nine-month period to 30 September 2025, reflecting both organic expansion and targeted fleet additions across key customer segments. Steady utilisation rates across the expanded fleet have supported revenue growth while maintaining healthy unit economics.

Additionally, the successful integration of Gallega Group Holdings DMCC has significantly broadened EasyLease’s service portfolio, adding depth across logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management. The expanded portfolio has enabled cross-sector synergies and enhanced customer value.

Following the launch of United Trans Jordan, Q3 saw continued regional traction, reinforcing the company’s strategy to scale its integrated mobility platform across high-growth GCC markets. EasyLease’s footprint now spans Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

About EasyLease

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and operates as a capital subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC). The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 40,000 fleet.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in top-notch technology, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

www.easylease.ae

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

