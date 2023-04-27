Dubai, UAE: Easygenerator, the leading e-learning authoring software provider for Subject Matter Experts, is proud to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Learning Technologies 2023 event at ExCeL London from May 3-4. The company is excited to showcase its latest innovation, EasyAI, which promises to revolutionize the e-learning industry and empower employees worldwide. For the first time ever, the majority of the content will be created by the AI in an eLearning authoring tool.

Easygenerator has always been committed to empowering Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and upskilling the workforce. Their latest innovation, EasyAI, further solidifies their dedication to making knowledge sharing more accessible than ever. With EasyAI, e-learning content creation will be transformed by empowering authors to produce engaging and effective content without prior experience in record time, leading to more upskilled employees and improving overall company performance.

To jumpstart your content creation process, EasyAI's brainstorming feature can generate multiple ideas for SMEs. The platform can help make content concise, create bullet points, simplify complex pieces of content, develop engaging questions based on the content and summarize large portions of content to keep the learner engaged.

Employee-generated learning, a core principle of Easygenerator's approach, has been proven more effective and cost-efficient than externally produced content. In addition, learning created within the organization offers many long-term benefits to organizations, including fostering a culture of continuous learning and development and staying ahead of the curve by quickly adapting to new trends and technologies in their respective industries.

Easygenerator's presentation, at Learning Technologies London on 3rd May 2023, titled "Revolutionizing corporate learning: Employee-generated Learning with an AI assistant," will provide a glimpse into the groundbreaking impact of EasyAI on e-learning and highlight the long-term benefits of decentralized learning.

Jan Kees de Jager, President & Co-founder at Easygenerator, said, "At Easygenerator, we believe that knowledge sharing should be easy and accessible for everyone. We are constantly innovating to keep Easygenerator the most user-friendly and intuitive platform in the market, and the release of EasyAI will strengthen this. With this new widget, we aim to support e-learning authors to create more engaging and effective content in less time with the help of AI-driven content generation."

Learning Technologies 2023 is a premier event in the e-learning industry, and Easygenerator is thrilled to showcase its innovative solutions that empower employees worldwide. Attendees can visit booth G75 to experience Easygenerator's solutions firsthand and meet their representatives from the Customer Success and Sales teams for demos and Q&A sessions.

About Easygenerator:

Easygenerator is a fast-growing and award-winning e-learning authoring software provider that helps subject matter experts create digital learning and performance content. Easygenerator's Employee-generated Learning is faster and cheaper than when a central (learning) department produces the content. More importantly, it is the only way to keep the content up to date. The company is constantly innovating to keep Easygenerator as the most user-friendly and intuitive platform in the market. The release of EasyAI will further strengthen its mission and vision to make knowledge sharing easy and empower and enable employees everywhere.. www.easygenerator.com