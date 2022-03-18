Dubai: In a massive shakeup to Dubai’s motor industry, EasyCars, a 40-year-old international car dealer software provider has released a game-changing automated advertising module that slashes administration time and increases profitability!



In the click of a button, Motor Dealers in the UAE can now create and send their vehicle advertisements to multiple advertisers at once! Making a once time-consuming process Easy!



This revolutionary product will change the UAE motor industry and leading advertisers Dubi Cars, Yalla Motor, YOSR and CarSwitch have already taken advantage and have partnered with EasyCars.



EasyCars Managing Director, Julie Peksis, said, “EasyCars’ advertising module will revolutionise the UAE Motor Industry. Leading advertisers Dubi Cars, Yalla Motor, YOSR and CarSwitch have all realised the potential and have partnered with EasyCars to further simplify the advertising process for Motor Dealers in the UAE.”



EasyCars Game-changing features

Automatically schedule and personalise ads to Dubi Cars, Yalla Motors, YOSR, and CarSwitch at once

Manage multiple advertisers and reporting on the one dashboard

Add dealership logos, watermarks, and borders on photos

Auto-update inventory when cars are bought and sold

Attach photos automatically with our Free EasyPhoto app (coming soon)

No more re-keying data - No more complex advertising tasks - No more wasted time!



No software to download, no hardware upgrades, no licenses, and no expensive IT costs. All you need is an internet connection.



Every EasyCars feature is easy to use and easy to learn, dealers do not need any prior IT experience to know how to operate.



About EasyCars



EasyCars by Jeal is a UAE Motor Industry specific, cloud-based, Dealer Management Software that automates the buying and selling of Motor Vehicles in the UAE.



EasyCars consolidates and automates a UAE motor dealer’s typical day to day tasks into one simple, easy-to-use solution. EasyCars includes all daily management features like Stock Management, Vehicle Advertising, Automatic VAT Calculations, Integrated Accounting and Business Reporting – Everything you need and more.



EasyCars Dealer Management Software is suitable for New and Used Car Dealerships, Caravan Dealerships, Truck Dealerships and Motorcycle Dealerships.



EasyCars customises our packages to meet your dealerships need. Only pay for what you need and what you use.



