Dubai, UAE: East & West Properties, along with D&B Properties, marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of 25hours Heimat Dubai, the first standalone branded residence by 25hours Hotels. The event was held on the 4th of June at the 25hours Heimat plot in Downtown Dubai, in the presence of the Senior Management from East & West Properties and Mr. Adham Younis, CEO of D&B Properties, along with other key figures.

25hours is part of Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company.

A representative of East & West Properties said, "We are excited to begin the construction of this landmark project, which will undoubtedly become a source of pride for the city and proudly the first residential project of the brand - It embodies our vision for future living: it combines contemporary designs, luxurious living spaces, and functionality to meet the demands of today’s modern dwellers. Due to its distinctive architecture, prime location, and top-tier facilities, this development will set a new benchmark in the real estate market."

Adham Younis, CEO of D&B Properties, said, "It is with great pleasure that we announce the commencement of 25hours Heimat in Downtown Dubai, in collaboration with East & West Properties and Ennismore. This exclusive development offers unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Boulevard, representing a new era in urban living where luxury meets convenience. Our partnership with East and West Properties resulted in the rising of this futuristic landmark, promising an unmatched blend of innovation, comfort, and style in the heart of Dubai."

The development comprises 338 meticulously designed residences spread across a G + 73-floor structure, with a diverse unit mix including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with multipurpose rooms, and duplex penthouses. Residents of 25hours Heimat will benefit from a flexible 60/40 payment plan, with the expected handover scheduled for 2027. The exclusive project boasts a range of world-class amenities including an outdoor swimming pool for adults and children, an exclusive 63rd floor supper club, music room, podcast studio, padel court, rooftop yoga area, indoor cinema, indoor and outdoor gym facilities, and more. Additionally, residents will have access to a jacuzzi, ensuring a blend of relaxation and recreation. To know more about 25hours Heimat, kindly visit www.25hheimatdubai.com.

Located in close proximity to the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and DIFC, residents of 25hours Heimat will enjoy the convenience of being at the center of culture, shopping, and entertainment. This development is poised to become a landmark in Dubai’s skyline, offering a dynamic and enriching living experience.

Ennismore’s branded residential properties, including 25hours Heimat Dubai, are supported by Accor One Living, the company’s industry-first, mixed-use platform focused on supporting the development and operation of branded residential communities. Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor’s diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions - creating a constant flow of new opportunities to live, work, and play.

About East & West Properties

Founded in 1993, East & West Properties (EWP) is a prominent integrated Real Estate Group in the UAE. Initially specializing in villa construction, the company swiftly expanded its portfolio to meet increasing demand. EWP is recognized for challenging industry norms and employing innovative and comprehensive methods to navigate dynamic market conditions. With a strong presence in all of the UAE, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, EWP has collaborated with renowned entities such as Select Group, resulting in luxurious projects like Six Senses Palm, Peninsula Business Bay, The Edge, Jumeirah Living Business Bay, and Marina Gate. For more information, visit www.ewp.ae.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. This outstanding reputation is earned and attained through consistent hard work and positive outcome for clients via a network of exceptionally talented, professional, and multilingual real estate agents. For more information, visit www.dandbdubai.com.