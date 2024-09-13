The IIFA Festival will take place from September 27th to 29th, 2024, at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, is the ‘Official Travel Partner’ for the prestigious IIFA Festival 2024. Through this association, EaseMyTrip extends an opportunity to its customers to attend the much-anticipated star-studded event in the Indian entertainment industry. In celebration of this partnership, EaseMyTrip is offering an exclusive opportunity for travelers to win complimentary IIFA tickets with bookings made through their platform. The highly anticipated IIFA Festival is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

By using the coupon code EMTIIFA, travellers get a chance to win complimentary IIFA tickets. This offer is valid for bookings made until September 29, 2024, across all EaseMyTrip platforms, including the website and mobile app. This special promotion is designed to enhance the experience of visiting Abu Dhabi and enjoying the spectacular IIFA Festival. The offer is valid for flight or hotel bookings during the offer period only. Customers can book their tickets via the link https://www.easemytrip.ae/offers/iifa-deals.html and use the code EMTIIFA to avail the benefits.

Mr. Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “EaseMyTrip is excited to be the official travel partner for the world’s grandest celebration at the IIFA Awards. We are excited to introduce a delightful offer for people to win complimentary IIFA Tickets, bringing together the magic of travel and the glamour of Bollywood. This year, the celebrations promise to be bigger and more spectacular than ever. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to making travel for the IIFA event and beyond both effortless and unforgettable, showcasing our dedication to enhancing the UAE's vibrant culture.”

Mr. Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, stated, “As we approach IIFA's Silver Jubilee in 2025, we’re thrilled to announce the biggest and most spectacular IIFA Festival yet, set for September 27-29 at Yas Island. This year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the convergence of Hindi Cinema and South Indian cinema, set against Yas Island’s unmatched hospitality and breath-taking backdrop as a premier international destination.

He added, “Expect mesmerising performances and cultural extravaganzas during the three-day celebration that will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also make a profound global impact. A true testament to the unparalleled appeal of Yas Island, IIFA 2024 festival will foster meaningful connections, offer unique networking opportunities, and celebrate the visionaries who have shaped the global entertainment landscape, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey to 2025.”

Heralding an extraordinary journey over 24 glorious years, IIFA2024 is set to bring together the finest in Indian cinema in a breath-taking display of brilliance across five iconic industries. The three-day extravaganza is all set to showcase the rich diversity of Indian cinema by bringing together the glamour of the IIFA Awards with the vibrant South Indian cinema through the IIFA Utsavam Awards (Celebrating Cinema of the South). Set to take place from September 27th to 29th, 2024, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the festivities will kick start on Friday, 27th September, with IIFA Utsavam Awards, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries. The

excitement continues on Saturday, 28th September, with the prestigious IIFA Awards. The festival concludes on Sunday, 29th September, with the exclusive, IIFA Rocks. The 24th Edition of IIFA promises to be magnificent celebration of cinematic excellence, featuring a stellar array of talent and industry luminaries, from the brilliance of Hindi cinema to the dynamic South Indian film industry, OTT platforms, global stars, international dignitaries,

cinema enthusiasts and media houses from around the world, this will be the largest and most memorable IIFA Festival to date.

As Abu Dhabi continues to emerge as a favourite and increasingly popular destination for global events, EaseMyTrip is excited to support this grand celebration of Indian cinema and entertainment. So, get ready to cherish exclusive IIFA Packages with EaseMyTrip and become a part of a memorable experience.

About EaseMyTrip UAE

Started in 2019, EaseMyTrip.ae, operating under EaseMyTrip Middle East DMCC, has emerged as a robust player in the UAE's travel industry, dedicated to enhancing the customer travel experience. With its user-friendly interface and unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations, EaseMyTrip.ae offers a stress-free journey from start to finish. The platform is known for providing enticing deals, vouchers, and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring customer satisfaction. Boasting a remarkable growth of 89% in 9M ending DEC’23 over 9M ending DEC’22, EaseMyTrip.ae stands out as one of the fastest-growing internet companies in the region. EaseMyTrip UAE provides comprehensive 'End to End' travel solutions, encompassing air tickets, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, and ancillary value-added services. Notably, the platform offers users the convenience of zero-convenience fees during bookings. With access to a vast network of over 400 international and domestic airlines and more than 2 million hotels, EaseMyTrip.ae ensures a wide array of options for travelers.

For more information, check out: https://www.easemytrip.ae/