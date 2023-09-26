Dubai, UAE – The E-Ramadan Content Market (ERCM), the annual virtual event dedicated to content distributors and platforms offering exclusive programs for the Holy Month of Ramadan, is set to return from October 25-26. The event is designed to serve the media community in the Arab World and wider Muslim community around the world.

ERCM provides a dynamic platform for content buyers and sellers to connect, explore innovative titles, and build lasting partnerships. With a focus on promoting cultural richness and entertainment, the event is a complete network for those seeking attractive content for Ramadan.

Shurouq Alsuwaidi, Programs Procurement Director at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, stated: E-Ramadan Content Market provides great opportunity to meet and engage with different content creators from different countries, and an opportunity to meet our partners from the content creation industry to have a view on what they are preparing and presenting for Ramadan 2024 season. In this market we are looking for content that is relevant and useful to our audience to fulfil their expectations.

ERCM will welcome a distinguished lineup of content producers, distributors, and media service providers representing diverse corners of the world. The E-Sellers bring an array of unique and culturally resonant titles to the event, providing buyers with an unmatched opportunity to explore the very best in content for Ramadan. These include Abacus Media Rights (UK), Animation Plus (Egypt), Blue Media (Turkiye), Dream Farm Studios (UK), Ingenuity Productions (Pakistan), Meem Production (Lebanon), Ovisions (Lebanon), Studio 100 Media (Germany), Toonz Media Group (India), and Mako Kids (Turkiye).

Ali Phelan, Sales Manager of Abacus Media Rights (UK), highlighted the opportunity to forge new relationships in the region: "We are really excited to be part of ERCM 2023, which we see as a great opportunity to meet buyers online to introduce them to our wide lineup and also forge new relationships in the region. At AMR, we have a catalogue of strong scripted and factual titles which we are sure will really resonate with acquisitions executives at the event looking for high-end content."

ERCM also attracts a wide range of buyers from different countries who are eager to acquire top-quality content for Ramadan to enhance their programming offerings. This includes Brunei, Malaysia, Tanzania, Jordan, and more. Some of the buyers attending the event include: 1001, Al Salam Media Group, Arab Media Network, AZAM MEDIA LTD, BeIN, DM Don Square Entertainment, Dubai Media Incorporate (Dubai TV), Echorouk TV, Emirates Cable TV & Multimedia LLC (E-Vision), IEN TV, Mi Media International Sdn Bhd, Noor Play, Oman Tv, Roya Media Group, Sharjah TV, and many more.

P Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Toonz Media Group (India), highlighted the strategic importance of the MENA region for family entertainment content producers: "ERCM is one of the go-to online marketplaces for the MENA region, which we greatly appreciate as this helps us in taking our world-class content to children and families in different parts of the world."

The E-Ramadan Content Market is an annual virtual event organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, a UAE national company, dedicated to facilitating connections and partnerships in the world of Ramadan content. It brings together content distributors, platforms, buyers, and sellers to promote cultural richness and entertainment during the Holy Month.

