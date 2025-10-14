Dubai, UAE – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, today announced the successful demonstration of the world’s first 200G Passive Optical Network (PON) prototype at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, positioning the company at the forefront of next-generation connectivity. This marks a significant leap in fixed network technology, reinforcing e& UAE’s commitment to delivering ultra-fast, future-proof connectivity to homes, enterprises, and smart city ecosystems.

200G PON technology introduces a new era of fibre broadband by delivering unprecedented capacity, supporting data rates of up to 200 gigabits per second per fibre. This enables the delivery of multi-gigabit services to a wide range of users, including households, enterprises, and industrial campuses. Built on advanced optical wavelength multiplexing, 200G PON ensures future-proof scalability, allowing for a smooth transition from existing GPON, XGS-PON, and 50G PON deployments.

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President/Access Network Development at e& UAE, said: “200G PON lifts the ceiling on what a single fibre can do, enabling multi-gigabit plans for more customers, while giving enterprises and cities the headroom they need for AI, video and real-time operations. We’re demonstrating what the next decade of fibre can deliver, multi-gigabit access for homes and enterprises on the same network that also carries 5G transport and smart-city services. It’s a clear path to scale today’s GPON (Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Network) and XGS-PON (10-Gigabit Symmetric PON) footprints intoa much higher-capacity era, with minimal disruption to the existing fibre plant.”

He added: “It aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s digital transformation agenda and supports e&’s broader ambition to build world-class gigabit societies. By pioneering advanced connectivity solutions, e& UAE is not only driving progress within the region but also setting new global benchmarks for high-speed, future-ready digital infrastructure.”

In addition to high performance, 200G PON prioritises energy efficiency through advanced modulation techniques and digital signal processing, reducing power consumption while maximising throughput. It also enables multi-service convergence by supporting broadband access, enterprise connectivity, 5G transport, and smart city infrastructure within a unified fibre platform. Furthermore, its backward compatibility with current optical access infrastructure ensures operational flexibility and seamless upgrades for network operators and end users alike.

