Abu Dhabi, UAE – e& UAE today announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy advanced generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technologies. These technologies are set to create real-time personalised recommendations, offering customised news feeds, product recommendations, and exclusive promotional materials to enhance customer experiences.

In line with the partnership, e& UAE will use Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker to seamlessly integrate a suite of GenAI use cases, personalising recommendations beyond traditional algorithms. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities needed to build GenAI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Amazon SageMaker provides all the machine learning (ML) components in a single toolset. It helps users build, train, and deploy ML models for any use case with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows, ensuring faster production.

The AI-driven innovation analyses intricate customer preferences to present tailor-made product suggestions, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction. Furthermore, it will empower customers to pioneer and experiment with GenAI, automating complex operations and providing customer-specific, contemporary solutions within applications.

"Our collaboration with AWS opens exciting possibilities, allowing us to deliver exceptionally unique experiences for our customers with intelligent, personalised recommendations,” said Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE. “By harnessing the power of GenAI, we are shaping the future of customer experience, offering distinctive and captivating services while pioneering novel use cases. This reinforces our position as a leader in the AI era and affirms our commitment to advancing the frontiers of innovation.”

With over 25 years of exceptional expertise in AI and ML technologies, AWS's stellar reputation makes them the ideal partner for e& UAE. AWS provides broad services to build and scale generative AI, such as infrastructure to run AI workloads, pre-trained AI models, and applications with built-in AI capabilities. This collaboration with AWS highlights e& UAE's commitment to staying focused on technological innovation, prioritising customer satisfaction, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in intelligent customer services.

"At AWS, we are thrilled to help e& UAE harness Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker to revolutionise the telco digital landscape. Together, we can explore new pathways for customer interaction and service personalisation,” said Bernard Najm, Vice President, Telco MEA at AWS. “With e& UAE’s dedication to innovation and AWS’s comprehensive set of AI capabilities, we are venturing into an era where GenAI will create new opportunities to deliver enhanced customer experience and improved telecom operations."

e& UAE continues to lead the way in AI integration across its solutions and services. Last year, the telco launched the e& UAE Autonomous Store Experience (EASE), the world’s first autonomous telecom store powered by AI. The company also uses innovations such as AI Voice Authentication, which ensures privacy and security via voice print authentication for e& UAE’s call centres. It also employs an AI-driven recommendation engine for hyper-personalised services on its apps, Smiles and myetisalat, identifying preferred channels, products, and offers based on user behaviour. These innovations highlight e& UAE's commitment to advancing customer experience through cutting-edge AI.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae