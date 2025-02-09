Shoppers at AI store EASE enjoy special deals on Careem + and OSN

UAE – e& UAE, telecom arm of e& has announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Series - Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 – are now available for purchase in-store and online across UAE.

Setting a new standard for mobile AI with the most natural, context-aware mobile experiences ever created and introducing multimodal AI agents, the Galaxy S25 series is the first step in Samsung’s vision to change the way users interact with their phone and with their world. Samsung’s latest flagship phones take Galaxy AI[1] capabilities to the next level with robust, on-device AI processing, while the next-gen ProVisual Engine supercharges Galaxy’s class-leading photography. The Galaxy S25 series delivers exceptional performance powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE said: "At e& UAE, we are committed to bringing the latest innovations to our customers, enhancing their mobile experience with cutting-edge technology. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series marks a new era in AI-powered smartphones, redefining the way users interact with their devices. Through our strong partnership with Samsung, we are excited to offer unlimited data, exclusive deals and seamless connectivity, ensuring our customers enjoy the full potential of the Galaxy S25 Series on our advanced network across the UAE."

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, “The Galaxy S25 Series represents a quantum leap in mobile technology, combining e& UAE’s superior network capabilities with Samsung's AI innovation. As we announce the local availability of the new devices, we are excited to bring our customers a device that pushes the boundaries of what's possible, in partnership with e& UAE, to amplify our launch and make Samsung devices accessible to a wider audience across UAE."

The Galaxy S25 series builds upon a heritage of iconic design, with Galaxy S25 Ultra boldly refining the essence of Galaxy design as the slimmest, lightest and most durable Galaxy S series ever, with a rounded design for improved grip and a premium look – and a 15% reduction in thickness[2]. Galaxy S25 Ultra features durable titanium and the new Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2, a first-of-its-kind material that is more durable than glass. It incorporates ceramic helping to ensure advanced drop protection alongside next-gen DX anti-reflection surface treatment and scratch resistance.[3] Every external component of Galaxy S25+ and S25 now includes at least one recycled material[4], as their metal frame incorporates recycled armor aluminum for the first time[5].

Reflecting the hues of Earth's minerals, the Galaxy S25 Series offers a palette of sophisticated colours. Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray. Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be available in Silver Shadow, Navy, Icyblue and Mint.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at AED 155 per month through SmartPay with unlimited data for 3 months while the Galaxy S25 and S26+ starts at AED 95 per month (SmartPay) with 300GB of data offer for 3 months. In addition to this customers will also enjoy 4 months of free Samsung Care+ and with purchases of S25 become Samsung members. This gives them an opportunity to unlock premium subscriptions to redeem Go Learning availing access to the AI-based learning platform for a year and get more than AED 120 savings on Smiles to use across multiple categories.

At EASE, the world’s first autonomous telecom store powered by AI, shoppers can also enjoy the same offer with exclusive deals only available at the store. This includes AED 200 gift voucher, 6 month free subscription to Careem+ and OSN.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the telco arm of e& in the UAE, with a vision to become a leading AI-powered telco and deliver ground-breaking premium connectivity experiences.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

e& UAE will drive innovation to grow core and digital marketplaces, enriching consumer value propositions that will cater to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will also continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises enabling entire industries to digitally transform through the power of 5G and AI and e& UAE’s ecosystem of tailored solutions. .

Bolstering its leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE will leverage cutting-edge AI innovation to empower industries, uplift communities, and deliver sustainable solutions that unlock new possibilities for everyone.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model and phone carrier. Some function availability may vary by device model. Galaxy AI service may be limited for minors in certain regions with age restrictions over AI usage. Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties

[2] Compared with Galaxy S24 Ultra

[3] Compared with Corning® Gorilla® Armor on Galaxy S24 Ultra

[4] Every external components of Galaxy S25+ and S25 including Front Screen, Back Glass Assembly, Metal Frame (Case Front), Side Key, Volume Key, and SIM Tray contain at least one recycled material.

[5] The Metal Frame (Case Front) of Galaxy S25+ and S25 contains a minimum of 20% recycled aluminum by weight.