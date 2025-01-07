Abu Dhabi: e& UAE, the telco arm of global technology leader e&, has announced the launch of its Neo Home plans, offering UAE households faster entry-level speeds of 1Gbps at incredible value, with prices starting at just AED 399 per month.

Designed to meet the needs of modern households seeking a faster connection, the new Neo fibre plans are ideal for seamless streaming, superfast downloads, gaming, TV Entertainment and more. They are also customisable, giving consumers the flexibility to choose from a range of TV add-ons that best suit their lifestyle.

Today e& UAE is also leading globally in Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) penetration, cementing the country’s top position with a penetration rate of 99.3 percent. e& UAE remains squarely focused on future-proofing the nation’s digital infrastructure and realising its connectivity ambitions by enabling homes to access the latest high-speed internet services, ultimately driving productivity and enhancing the customer experience.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “The launch of Neo demonstrates e& UAE’s commitment to making high-speed, reliable internet connections more accessible to more UAE residents. We’re proud to be transforming home plans with premium Internet speeds at more affordable prices than ever before, alongside a range of entertainment options that customers can tailor to meet their needs.”

The Neo entry-level plan features a variety of benefits and customisable options for AED 399 per month, including:

Benefits: 1Gbps speed, Amazon Prime subscription and TV by e& app access.

Choice of paid add-ons: Starzplay Sports, OSN TV Home or Starzplay & OSN+

Choice of devices (at an extra cost): Routers, Set-Top-Box or home phone

Customers can also opt for an all-inclusive plan, Neo Fusion, for AED 799 per month, which offers all the benefits and paid add-ons of the entry-level plan, plus:

Added benefits: Full-home Wi-Fi service All major TV channels (Western, Asiana, Arabia, Pinoy) Entertainment subscriptions: Amazon Prime, Starzplay, Starzplay Sports, CricLife, GolfLife and OSN TV Home Premium Alexa-supported smart 4K Set Top Box

Choice of devices (at no extra cost): Router, Set-Top-Box or home phone

The full family of Neo home plans offer super-fast speeds including 5Gbps & 10Gbps.

-Ends-

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.