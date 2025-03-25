Dubai, UAE – e& UAE and Microsoft and have launched the AI for Business Skilling Programme, an initiative designed to equip Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) with essential AI skills.

This initiative underscores both companies' commitment to fostering AI-led digital transformation and empowering SMBs with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in today’s AI-driven business landscape.

The AI for Business Skilling Programme is a comprehensive initiative that provides SMBs with tailored AI learning tracks, ensuring businesses of all sizes and industries can effectively integrate AI into their operations. The programme features three specialised learning tracks:

AI for Business Leaders: Equips senior leaders with AI strategies to drive digital transformation and innovation within their organisations.

AI for Business Users: Offers practical AI courses for professionals in Marketing, Sales, Finance, HR, Legal, and Administration, enhancing operational efficiency.

AI for Everyone: Provides foundational AI skills for beginners, helping them build confidence in adopting AI-driven solutions.

The training programme will be available on the Spectrum platform, offering an intuitive and seamless learning experience for participants.

This programme leverages Microsoft’s industry-leading AI expertise and e& UAE’s strong network capabilities to provide businesses with the most relevant and impactful AI education. As part of this initiative, SMBs will gain access to Microsoft’s top-tier AI training content, including:

AI Fluency Courses: Available in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility to a wide audience.

Microsoft Applied Skills Programme: Hands-on learning experiences designed to help SMBs earn Microsoft-verified AI credentials.

AI Bootcamps for Educators: Training sessions to support educators in integrating AI into their curriculum, delivered through Microsoft’s global network of Training Service Partners

"At e& UAE, we are committed to equipping businesses with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the digital economy. The launch of the AI for Business Skilling Programme in collaboration with Microsoft marks a significant step in our mission to empower SMBs with cutting-edge AI capabilities. Through this initiative, we are ensuring that businesses of all sizes can leverage AI to enhance efficiency, boost innovation, and remain competitive in an evolving digital world.”,” said Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, e& UAE.

Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer at Microsoft UAE, added:

"At Microsoft, we believe in empowering organisations of all sizes with the tools and knowledge to succeed. This initiative with e& UAE is a testament to our shared vision of making AI more accessible to businesses across the region. By offering comprehensive AI training through this programme, we are helping SMBs harness the power of AI to unlock new growth opportunities and drive digital transformation."

How to Enroll

Businesses interested in participating in the AI for Business Skilling Programme can visit https://eand.specnt.com to learn more and register.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the telco arm of e& in the UAE, with a vision to become a leading AI-powered telco and deliver ground-breaking premium connectivity experiences.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

e& UAE will drive innovation to grow core and digital marketplaces, enriching consumer value propositions that will cater to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will also continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises enabling entire industries to digitally transform through the power of 5G and AI and e& UAE’s ecosystem of tailored solutions. .

Bolstering its leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE will leverage cutting-edge AI innovation to empower industries, uplift communities, and deliver sustainable solutions that unlock new possibilities for everyone.