Ericsson and e& UAE complete one of the world’s first deployments of the dual-band Massive MIMO radio, AIR 3229, as part of e& UAE’s 5G network expansion.

The deployment enables e& UAE to double the number of new radio (NR) carrier components from two to four in high capacity 5G sites, using a one-step expansion approach.

The innovative solution reduces power consumption by 20 percent and tower load by 25 percent, supporting e& UAE’s commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable 5G services.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and e& UAE have successfully completed one of the world’s first deployments of Ericsson’s dual-band Massive MIMO radio, AIR 3229, on e& UAE’s network.

This milestone marks a key step in e& UAE’s ongoing 5G network expansion, aiming to boost network performance, increase network capacity, and reduce carbon footprint. The implementation aligns with e& UAE’s strategy to deliver more energy-efficient and sustainable 5G services to meet growing consumer demands.

In a one-step expansion approach, Ericsson’s AIR 3229 dual-band radio enables e& UAE to deliver 5G services simultaneously on both the 2600MHz and 3500MHz spectrum layers using a single unit. This makes it possible to double the number of time division duplex (TDD) carrier components from two to four in high-capacity 5G sites.

This innovative solution enhances network performance while addressing challenges related to site acquisition, installation complexity, and tower load management.

Compared to traditional deployments that use two separate radio units, Ericsson’s solution reduces power consumption by 20 percent and minimizes the tower load by 25 percent, significantly advancing energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

Part of the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, Ericsson’s AIR 3229 is powered by the latest generation of Ericsson Silicon, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting service providers in achieving seamless, cost-effective 5G expansions.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Senior Vice President, Access Network Development from e& UAE, says: “At e& UAE, we are always looking to adopt solutions that contribute to the evolution of our network while maintaining our sustainability objectives. The introduction of Ericsson’s dual-band Massive MIMO radio supports our efforts to deliver world-class connectivity and enhanced 5G experiences while optimizing energy efficiency and reducing our environmental impact.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are thrilled to support e& UAE in their journey to enhance 5G services with the deployment of our latest dual-band Massive MIMO solution. The implementation of our latest dual-band Massive MIMO solution underscores our dedication to delivering innovative, energy-efficient solutions that push the boundaries of 5G technology. By integrating advanced technologies into its 5G network, e& UAE is better positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance, reliable connectivity across the UAE.”

The successful deployment of the AIR 3229 radio in e& UAE’s 5G network is part of a long-standing and growing partnership between Ericsson and e& UAE, which spans multiple domains, including the Radio Access Network (RAN).

