Dubai: e& UAE, telecommunication arm of e& and Open Innovation AI today announced the establishment of an AI Lab tailored for the UAE market. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate the nation's AI capabilities, promote innovation, and support the UAE's strategic vision of becoming a global AI leader by 2031, with e& UAE's cutting-edge infrastructure and high-speed connectivity enabling digital transformation.

The AI Lab will focus on developing advanced AI technologies within the UAE, creating solutions tailored to the country's specific needs and empowering future generations with AI expertise. By leveraging e& UAE's robust digital infrastructure and Open Innovation AI's expertise, the lab will drive innovation across various sectors, including building a skilled workforce in sectors like government services, healthcare, finance, and academia.

Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Business Officer, e& UAE, said: "This partnership is a landmark moment as the UAE establishes itself as a global leader in AI. Through the AI Lab, we can deliver groundbreaking solutions that will drive economic growth and bolster the UAE’s global competitiveness. We are thrilled to collaborate with Open Innovation AI to develop cutting-edge solutions that will bring immense benefits to our nation and its people, fuelling digital innovation and nurturing a skilled AI workforce.”

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO and Co-founder, Open Innovation AI, said: “The establishment of the AI Lab is a technological breakthrough, powered by Open Innovation AI’s globally recognized platform designed and developed in the UAE with an unparalleled focus on GPU optimization and streamlined AI use case development. This collaboration with e& creates a secure environment for advanced AI solutions tailored to the UAE’s unique needs, empowering organizations to achieve full sovereignty over their AI initiatives. Together, we are accelerating the UAE’s AI capabilities and building an innovative ecosystem that not only drives the national AI strategy forward but also positions the UAE as a global leader in digital transformation."

The AI Lab will play an important role in advancing the UAE's national AI strategy by addressing specific industry challenges with localised AI solutions, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, developing a skilled AI workforce through comprehensive training and development programmes, and enhancing the nation's digital infrastructure to support the seamless integration and application of AI technologies.

By investing in AI research and development, the UAE is positioning itself as a leader in the global technology landscape. The AI Lab is a key component of this strategy, and its impact on the nation's economic growth, social development, and global competitiveness is expected to be significant.