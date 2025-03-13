Abu Dhabi – e& UAE and evision today announced the launch of STARZ ON Business, a pioneering over-the-top (OTT) TV service tailored specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise customers.

The new service is set to transform the way businesses engage and entertain their customers, offering a unique mix of curated live TV and video on demand (VoD) content designed for various business verticals.

Developed by evision the leading media & entertainment arm of e&, STARZ ON Business provides specialised tech and entertainment solutions tailored to the unique needs of various industries, including restaurants, retail, fitness centres, hospitality and more. The service also includes digital signage, enabling businesses to seamlessly showcase brand messages and create a dynamic visual environment that captivates and engages customers.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, e& UAE – Business, said: “With STARZ ON Business, we are pioneering a new era of digital entertainment for businesses. We are empowering businesses to connect with their audiences in innovative and meaningful ways, by offering curated content and integrated solutions. This launch is a testament to our commitment to driving digital transformation and providing unparalleled value to our business customers. We are excited to embark on a journey that will redefine customer experiences across diverse sectors.”

Zahra Zayat, Chief Commercial Officer, evision: “We are thrilled to introduce STARZ ON Business, a first of its kind OTT TV service for SMB and enterprise clients in the region designed to expand our reach and revolutionise customer engagement. This innovative service will provide businesses with powerful tools to entertain and captivate audiences through a curated mix of live TV channels and on-demand content specific to the respective industries while allowing SMBs and enterprise companies to upsell their products. At evision, we are committed to delivering cutting edge technology solutions that drive business success and enhance customer experience”.

Customers can sign up for STARZ ON Business via online and offline channels. The standalone OTT package starts at AED 29; while more comprehensive packages, which includes OTT with digital signage and TV features, starts at AED 159.

New subscribers will enjoy a free first month when they sign up for any OTT subscription, whether it’s the Basic, Advance, or Premium tier.

STARZ ON Business provides numerous benefits for its customers. Firstly, tailored VoD content that resonates with specific industries like culinary related content for restaurants, fitness-related videos for gyms, and lifestyle segments for retail, ensuring relevant and engaging material for their audience. Moreover, the service also minimises hardware requirements by allowing a single screen to serve dual purposes - accommodating both OTT streaming and digital signage. This reduces costs and simplifies the setup process for businesses. Additionally, businesses can seamlessly integrate brand messages and OTT content using split-screen functionality. This maximises the utility of screen real estate, creating a more engaging customer experience.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.