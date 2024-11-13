Dubai: e& UAE, the telecommunications arm of e&, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Airports, exploring opportunities to bring 5G Private Network connectivity to optimise airport operations. The collaboration aims to identify areas where 5G could be implemented in the future becoming the first private 5G deployment in an airport in the region.

The 5G Private Network Technology will enhance the guest experience through optimised journey management and improved luggage handling efficiency, further reducing delays and losses. Travellers will also enjoy uninterrupted shopping experiences. In addition, digitised passenger management systems will ease congestion at boarding gates and runways, streamlining operational flow. Furthermore, 5G-powered ground services will help reduce operational and maintenance costs.

Fadi Shannah, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, e& UAE, said: “This partnership with Dubai Airports marks a significant step forward in enhancing the overall operational efficiency at the world’s busiest international hub, Dubai International (DXB) and the airport of the future, Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). By leveraging the power of 5G private network technology, we aim to deliver seamless connectivity that will revolutionise key processes, from guest experience to ground services. As the demand for advanced network capabilities continues to surge, e& UAE is leading the way in driving 5G adoption across industries in the UAE, emphasising our commitment to providing solutions that transform operations and set new benchmarks in excellence.”

5G private networks bring a host of enhancements over traditional Wi-Fi, particularly in large environments such as airports. A private 5G network as a service is a great alternative to buying, building, and managing a private mobile network. For businesses across the aviation industry, this model can significantly lower the barriers to entry by reducing upfront costs and alleviating the burden of infrastructure development and day-to-day management.

e& UAE’s 5G private network is expected to ensure seamless connectivity across all areas, including indoors, outdoors, and tunnels, providing uninterrupted service throughout Dubai’s airports. The integration of SIM-based authentication adds an extra layer of security, enabling remote management while also safeguarding the network’s integrity.

Omar Binadai, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer, Dubai Airports said: “This MoU with e& UAE opens up an exciting opportunity for us to explore how 5G could enhance airport operations in the future. While we are at the early stages, we see great potential in the technology to streamline processes, improve connectivity, and elevate the overall guest experience. We’re eager to see how this collaboration could shape the next chapter of innovation at Dubai Airports.”

Once initial exploration of Private 5G use cases, deployment and business models are finalised, Dubai Airports and e& will work on an implementation plan.

Building on its successful 5G private network deployment in the oil and gas sector with ADNOC, e& UAE is now exploring the possibilities of replicating this success in the aviation industry. The 5G private network technology’s ability to deliver high-bandwidth connectivity across operations will drive automation while improving efficiency and enhancing safety across critical sectors.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.