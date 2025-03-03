Dubai: e&, in partnership with The Butterfly, Wollongong University & Zayed University, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of a week-long workplace program designed to empower Students of Determination (POD). Held from February 3 to 6 at e&’s Alkifaf Innovation Hub, the programme provided university students and recent graduates with a unique opportunity to explore potential career paths in an inclusive and supportive environment.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: "Empowering every individual to realize their potential is the cornerstone of true progress. Through initiatives like this, we aspire to create opportunities and build a more inclusive future where everyone thrives, regardless of their abilities."

He added, “It was heartwarming to see the enthusiasm and talent of these young individuals as they take their first steps into the professional world. Collaborations like this are vital in creating a future where inclusivity is the norm, not the exception.”

Marilena di Coste, Founder of The Butterfly, said: “The IEE Inclusive Internship Program by The Butterfly is a transformative initiative aimed at fostering a culture of inclusion and creating more diverse and accessible workplaces. By welcoming People of Determination (POD), students, and graduates into their organizations, companies gain invaluable insights, adopt inclusive practices, and strengthen their commitment to diversity. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategies, supporting sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

For students of determination, the program provides meaningful opportunities to enhance their resumes, build confidence, and unlock future career prospects. By gaining exposure to real-world work environments, they develop essential skills, thrive in professional settings, and pave the way for long-term career success.

As a member of The Butterfly’s Inclusive Employment Ecosystem (IEE), e& continues to demonstrate leadership in fostering inclusion and accessibility within the workplace. A heartfelt thank you to Wollongong University Dubai, a valued IEE member, for providing students for the internship program, and to Zayed University for referring their graduates.

The Inclusive Employment Ecosystem Internship Program will be championed by more IEE members in the coming months. Thank you, e& and Wollongong University, for leading the way!”

“At Zayed University, we are committed to promoting an inclusive and empowering environment where all students can thrive academically and professionally. Our partnership with The Butterfly accentuates this commitment, providing our students and alumni of determination with valuable opportunities to gain real-world experience, develop essential skills, and confidently transition into the workforce. Through our dedicated initiatives such as the Student Accessibility Services department, we continue to champion inclusivity, ensuring that every student has the support they need to excel and contribute meaningfully to society,” said Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University.

The initiative reflects e&’s ongoing commitment to fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), offering a platform for students with determination to gain practical, hands-on experience while showcasing their potential. Throughout the week, the students engaged in activities tailored to build their confidence, skills, and aspirations in a real-world workplace setting.

This programme is part of e&’s broader efforts to create accessible and equitable opportunities, reinforcing its role as an inclusive employer. By hosting the students in a single location over four days, the initiative ensured they could fully immerse themselves in a workplace environment designed to accommodate their needs.

As a member of The Butterfly’s Inclusive Employment Ecosystem (IEE), e& continues to demonstrate its leadership in fostering inclusion and accessibility within the workplace. This programme is a call to action for other educational institutions and corporations to champion similar initiatives, highlighting the importance of collaboration in building a more inclusive society. It also strengthens ties between e&, educators, parents, and the broader community, paving the way for more impactful partnerships in the future.

