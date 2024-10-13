Dubai: E&, the global technology group, is set to make a significant impact at GITEX Global 2024, the world's largest technology event. Building upon a year of remarkable growth and innovation, e& will unveil its latest advancements in AI, connectivity, and digital transformation.

This year, e&’s GITEX participation is focused on “demonstrating AI in action” by highlighting its practical applications and showcasing AI’s real-world impact in driving innovation, enhancing connectivity, transforming industries, and delivering tangible value across all sectors of the digital economy.

In addition to announcing several strategic partnerships at GITEX, e& will showcase a suite of groundbreaking, real-world AI-powered solutions across various industries, including intelligent connectivity, digital finance, smart cities, healthcare, and workplace transformation. These cutting-edge technologies demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation and its ability to leverage AI to drive digital transformation.

One of its prize technology exhibits is the e& UAE’s 'Human Digital Advisors,' which leverages AI and 5G to deliver personalised, real-time assistance in a fully immersive holographic format. Visitors will also be able to interact with the digital advisors that will be launched as the first ‘Human-Digital Customer Service’ for a UAE-based telco in the region.

The e& pavilion will feature an "AI Zone," including the "Mini AI Museum." This interactive experience offers a journey through the history of AI, demonstrating how e& is harnessing intelligent technology to revolutionise various sectors. Moreover, the AI Zone will highlight the diverse applications of AI across various sectors. From empowering People of Determination to transforming industries like healthcare, education, and finance, the AI Zone will showcase the seismic potential of this technology.

Expanding on its 5G achievements at past GITEX events, e& UAE, the telco arm of e&, is poised to solidify its connectivity leadership by announcing a groundbreaking network speed upgrade. The company will unveil the fastest aggregated 5G-Advanced speed of 50Gbps, setting a new benchmark for mobile network performance.

E& money, the fintech arm of e& life, will introduce two innovative features to its financial super app. The EasyCredit microlending service empowers users to access microloans seamlessly, offering a convenient solution for urgent financial needs. Furthermore, the new gold investment feature provides a secure and user-friendly platform for tracking and investing in gold, all within the convenience of the app.

E& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, will showcase its pioneering public-private sector partnerships. Collaborations with key government entities highlight the company's role in driving digital transformation across various sectors. Additionally, e& enterprise will offer an immersive experience at GITEX, showcasing its innovative sustainability solutions. Visitors can explore key features such as GHG reporting, ESG, and the Vyzrd climate intelligence platform.

In addition to showcasing its latest innovations, e& will also announce strategic partnerships aimed at driving digital transformation across the Middle East region. The company's focus on cloud solutions, AI deployment, and collaborative partnerships will deepen its position as a leader in the technology industry.

The e& pavilion is located at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel 1, stand no: Z1-A10 & Z1-A20.

