Muscat: In a significant step towards enhancing customer convenience and supporting Oman’s digital transformation agenda, Bank Dhofar has launched the new and improved version of its widely-used Intilaqa Digital Onboarding App. This upgraded platform marks a new era in account opening by offering a 100% digital, fully paperless process that redefines how customers begin their banking journey.

The enhanced Intilaqa app enables customers to open a Savings Account, Children’s Account, or High-Yield Account completely online, without visiting a branch or submitting physical documents. From identity verification to receiving the debit card, every step is digital. The process is completed through a secure video call, allowing real-time Know Your Customer (KYC) verification—one of the first such implementations in the Sultanate of Oman.

The new digital journey is integrated seamlessly with Mala’a, Oman’s Credit and Financial Information Centre operating under the Central Bank of Oman. This ensures that customer onboarding is not only fast and convenient but also fully compliant with national regulatory standards, offering both speed and security.

This transformation underscores Bank Dhofar’s commitment to putting customers at the heart of innovation. Whether it’s a young professional looking to manage finances on-the-go, a father opening an account for their child, or a resident in a remote area seeking accessible services, Intilaqa delivers a smart, intuitive, and frictionless banking experience to all.

Customers who complete their onboarding receive their debit cards delivered directly to their doorstep, eliminating the need for branch visits entirely. The onboarding process has been streamlined to take only a few minutes, offering the kind of speed and simplicity that aligns with the needs of today’s fast-paced, digital-first world.

The launch of the enhanced Intilaqa app is a key milestone in Bank Dhofar’s broader digital banking strategy. Alongside recent innovations such as Dhofar Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and virtual merchant accounts for seamless reconciliation, Bank Dhofar is building a cohesive, customer-centric digital ecosystem that aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and sets new industry benchmarks.

To ensure successful adoption, Bank Dhofar has also trained frontline staff extensively, equipping them to guide customers through the digital onboarding process and provide end-to-end support.

By embracing the latest in fintech, compliance, and user experience design, Bank Dhofar continues to strengthen its leadership in the digital banking space—making banking smarter, faster, and more accessible for everyone in Oman.