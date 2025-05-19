RIYADH — About 21.5percent of internet users in Saudi Arabia actively use various artificial intelligence (AI) applications, according to the Saudi Internet 2024 report issued by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST).



The report revealed that the age group between 20 and 29 years is the most engaged with AI tools, with a usage rate of 27.3 percent. This reflects the demographic awareness of the role modern technologies play in enhancing quality of life across professional, educational, and entertainment domains. This shows that the internet sector in Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid digital transformation, driven by rising technological awareness and the expansion of digital infrastructure.



The CST report highlighted that the widespread adoption of AI is supported by the availability of diverse applications such as smart translation, virtual assistants, content generation, and data analysis. This trend reinforces Saudi Arabia's position as a regional hub for innovation and digital transformation.



The Saudi Internet 2024 report serves as a key reference for tracking major internet indicators in the Kingdom. Published annually, it offers valuable insights into user behavior and evolving technology trends.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).