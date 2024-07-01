12-month programme equips Emirati talents with skills to become future AI leaders

Abu Dhabi – e& announced the opening of applications for the sixth cohort of its AI Graduate Programme, commencing in September 2024. Emirati university graduates from all fields are invited to apply via LinkedIn.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: “As we drive technological progress and Emiratisation, the AI Graduate Programme embodies e&'s commitment to a future powered by innovation and shaped by Emirati talent. We are proud to support the UAE's efforts to elevate Emiratis’ involvement and long-term future within the workforce while fostering diversity and creating opportunities for all. For university graduates, this programme is a launchpad to a full-time AI career within e&."

The exclusive AI Graduate Programme is expanding this year, offering over 30 new seats to nurture the next generation of AI leaders through a deep dive into practical learning, cutting-edge AI and emerging technologies, and a strong leadership foundation. Designed to immerse Emirati graduates in technology, cybersecurity, AI, big data, and analytics, the elite 12-month programme equips and empowers trainees with the skills and knowledge to become future leaders in the field.

Programme applicants are selected via challenging ‘HackAI’ and ‘ThinkAI’ assessments, in which they are required to deliver a functional case study and present solutions to the business. The programme gives successful candidates the opportunity to work on real-world AI projects, providing the next generation of leaders with authentic learning experiences that replicate the skills required of tomorrow’s digital business pioneers.

Divided into two phases, the programme offers Emirati graduates hands-on learning across AI technologies, machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and analytics, and cybersecurity. Graduates also have the opportunity to deepen their soft skills in communication and decision-making, emotional intelligence, and leadership development. Each graduate receives a personal development plan, mentoring, coaching, and regular feedback.

The AI Graduate Programme was designed in collaboration with leading educational partners such as Udacity, Alliance, Harvard Business Review, MIT, LinkedIn, and Udemy. Since launching in 2021, it has trained more than 200 future AI leaders and is part of several e&-led initiatives geared towards driving the Emiratisation agenda.

Building on a strong foundation of 53 per cent Emirati talent in its UAE workforce, e& aims to enhance the presence of Emiratis in the technology sector, ensuring they actively contribute to and lead the progress and growth of the UAE. In addition to having one of the highest Emiratisation rates within its industry, senior management positions at e& are held by over 61 per cent of Emirati citizens. Notably, Emirati women comprise 79 per cent of the total female employees, marking the highest percentage in the company's history.

e& has called on candidates to apply to join the sixth cohort of the AI Graduate Programme through its LinkedIn page. The AI Graduate Programme seeks talented individuals with a strong academic foundation. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or higher from a top institution accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, completed within the past two years. A minimum GPA of 2.8 is required and relevant professional experience of up to 2 years is an added advantage.

About e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2023, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 53.8 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10.3 billion, the Group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 32 countries, including STARZPLAY and Careem Everything app across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.

Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.

The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.

At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/