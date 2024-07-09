Abu Dhabi – e& attracted students from across the UAE of different academic levels in its early careers initiative ‘Bidayati’ giving them a unique opportunity to gain practical grounding in leadership principles and next-generation fields like AI.

By empowering the youth through knowledge sharing and skills development initiatives like Bidayati, e& equips tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they need to kick-start their careers in the digital age. This fosters innovation and ensures a prepared workforce for the evolving digital economy.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: “The main asset in any organisation’s growth is its people, and at e&, we are dedicated to nurturing a digitally fluent workforce. Through innovative initiatives like Bidayati, we demonstrate our commitment to equipping the youth with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in this rapidly evolving digital landscape. This programme is a crucial platform for the next generation to actively contribute and leverage the opportunities within this dynamic environment.”

Meaning 'My beginning' in Arabic, e& has welcomed more than 130 trainees to the Bidayati programme as it seeks to develop the next generation of technological talents. The programme was open to a broad range of students, including those studying at the high school level and diplomas, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees at the tertiary level. By providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge, e& aims to empower these young individuals to make meaningful contributions to the tech industry and help shape the future of innovation.

The Bidayati programme provides trainees with practical leadership and AI courses and hands-on experience developing innovative, AI-based solutions for real-life use cases. It was open to all nationalities and offers on-the-job training, online and in-person webinars, and learning sessions. The programme lasted between four and 16 weeks.

Bidayati follows several e&-led initiatives which drive skills development and nurture a future-ready workforce, including the Ministry of Education-endorsed virtual coding camp, and its partnership with Code.org to promote computer science education for the next generation of students and academics.

